A ‘DIRTY FIGHT’ IS ON – YET DAP’S ANTHONY LOKE, CLUELESS OR NOT, TALKS ABOUT UNITY AMONG PAKATAN LEADERS – EVEN AS ANWAR BUSILY ‘PLANTS’ SAIFUDDIN IN BID TO HALT RAFIZI’S RISE – ‘ANWAR MUST CHANGE & HE CANNOT USE THIS PARTY FOR HIS OWN BENEFIT’ – NO WONDER THE PROGNOSIS FOR ‘STILL IN DENIAL MODE’ PAKATAN IS ZERO CHANCE TO WIN IN GE15
Observers predict dirty fight between Rafizi, Saifuddin
THE fight between PKR’s Rafizi Ramli and Saifuddin Nasution Ismail for deputy president in the coming party polls could get dirty, political analysts and observers said.
They warn the contest could be as damaging as that between Mohamed Azmin Ali and Rafizi for the same post in the last party polls.
They also said that it was vital that PKR president Anwar Ibrahim not take sides.
“To say that this election is going to be calmer and less tense than that previously between Azmin and Rafizi is not correct. It does not mean there will be no drama, just because it’s Saifuddin and Rafizi.
He also predicted that Anwar would throw his tacit support to his long-time righthand man Saifuddin, who is now the party secretary-general.
“I predict three men gunning for the post of deputy president. The third candidate will be Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, and Saifuddin is going to act as a camouflage,” Badrul said, referring to the contest between Azmin, Khalid Ibrahim and Saifuddin in 2014.
Khalid was then Selangor menteri besar and, according to Badrul, was hugely popular with the party’s grassroots.
“Anwar planted Saifuddin to split the votes. At that time Khalid was so popular but Anwar wanted Azmin to become his deputy.
“I foresee this happening again where Rafizi is such a popular figure at the moment in PKR but Anwar wants absolute control of the party,” Badrul said, adding that he hoped Anwar would remain neutral and allow the spirit of “reformasi” to flourish within the party.
“Anwar must change and he cannot use this party for his own benefit. He must live up to the spirit of reformasi.
“Yes, we backed him as the candidate for prime minister, I backed him too, but not to the extent that we can all say yes to what he wants to do,” he added.
Chegubard was sacked by PKR in 2016 on the grounds of “damaging the party’s image” and disciplinary misconduct.
He said he still maintains good relationships with PKR members, so knows that Rafizi continues to enjoy support from party members.
“The grassroots want him and he has good links with them. How Anwar will stop Rafizi’s influence is something we will have to wait and see,” he added.
Rafizi took a back seat in politics after narrowly losing to Azmin in the last party polls in 2018, despite the nod from Anwar.
He had also sat out the general election that year, following a criminal conviction.
During Rafizi’s time away from party politics, both Farhash Wafa and Saifuddin were said to have firmed up their positions as Anwar loyalists.
Meanwhile, Azmin orchestrated the Sheraton Move in February 2020 and defected to Bersatu, which saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.
Last month, Rafizi announced his political comeback by declaring his candidacy for deputy president in the party polls next month.
He said things would have to be changed to stop the rot, following its crushing defeat in three consecutive state elections.
Rafizi said PH’s continuous decline in recent polls had placed it in third place, behind Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional, adding that this would jeopardise the progress of multiracial politics.
Anwar must not pick sides
Ilham Centre executive director Hisommudin Bakar said tension could be reduced if Anwar remained neutral.
“Tension will surely go up if Anwar chooses a camp. When a candidate starts using his name as an endorsement, the situation can be different. It is important for Anwar to stay impartial.
“PKR also must not let certain groups run around freely. In the last party polls, people wearing in black T-shirts representing one candidate caused many problems during the polls. This has to stop,” Hisommudin said.
James Chin, professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania, predicted a dirty fight but said it was too early to say who Anwar would throw his weight behind.
He noted that many grassroots members were hoping for Rafizi to take over, but party icon Anwar will not give up his mantle that easily.
“It will be dirty, but it is too early to say who Anwar will support. It will depend on what Rafizi or Saifuddin say about keeping Anwar in power.
“We need to look at Rafizi and Saifuddin’s manifestos, what new pathway can be offered for PKR and from there you can tell what they think of Anwar,” Chin said.
However, Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia predicted a clean fight, noting that both contenders are pro Anwar.
“I see the contest this time is more of a friendly match rather than personal ambition. Unlike previously, when Rafizi was running against Azmin there was a bit of personal interest.
“It would not be as tense as then, because both of them are Anwar’s men. It will not cause too much damage within the party,” Mazlan said.
In the 2018 party elections, Azmin managed to retain the deputy’s post, but it came at the cost of dividing the party, and a falling out between him and Anwar. TMI
Pakatan leaders must unite to win, says DAP sec-gen
“There are a lot of weaknesses that we need to overcome and PH, as a whole, must go back to the drawing board to chart a new strategy, to see how we can bring back that spirit of togetherness and the spirit of going into an election as a winning team.
“Lack of togetherness is one issue for sure. The key point is how we combine our strengths and put everyone together so that we can sway voters as one coalition.
PH suffered heavy defeats in the last three elections in Malacca, Sarawak and Johor.
While DAP was the better performer, its coalition partners PKR and Amanah suffered humiliating losses.
Loke said the coalition was not able to replicate its togetherness and strength it showed in the previous general elections.
“I think in the past two or three years, there were some instances where we were not able to project that (united) image, unlike in the past.
“In 2013 and 2018, we were so creative; we were united in our message and that resulted in victory for PH in 2018.
“Even back in 2013, we were able to put up a good fight due to strong cooperation among component parties,” he said.
On whether PKR’s decision to stand under its own logo instead of the PH one in the Sarawak and Johor elections had caused a split, Loke dismissed the matter as petty.
“The question is not about the logo, the question is if we are able to project that we are a coalition with the same mind, the same goal, and use that to inspire the public.
Loke said that a coalition is not about victory for one party but for every component of the coalition.
“There is no point if only DAP can win seats but our other partners are not able to win seats,” he said.
Anwar-Muhyiddin meeting doesn’t change anything
Loke said a recent meeting between PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has not changed the position of the coalition.
The former transport minister said it was normal for political leaders on opposing sides to meet but added that any decision concerning the coalition would be made by all the component parties.
He stressed that no single party should make a unilateral decision.
“We do not need to be too fearful or suspicious of the meeting.
“The important principle and understanding in PH is that it must come back to the PH presidential council and for a decision based on consensus.
“No single party should make any unilateral moves. That is a key principle we hold here in PH,” he said.
Loke, however, said that DAP will still not work with Bersatu, the Perikatan Nasional anchor party.
“The party’s decision is clear despite suggestions from many political analysts calling for PH and PN to work together to defeat Barisan Nasional,” he said.
“As far as DAP is concerned, our position is clear. We do not have any relationship with Bersatu.
“Based on feedback, many (DAP grassroots members) said that it is difficult to accept cooperation with Bersatu because of its past record.
“So, any decision or future electoral strategy must be made by PH, taking into account all aspects and the sentiment on the ground.” TMI
