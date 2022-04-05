‘THE HARM TO THE PEOPLE OF MALAYSIA IS IMMEASURABLE’ – U.S. PROSECUTORS WRAP UP ON 1MDB THIEVERY – AND THAT’S ONLY ROGER NG’S ROLE – WHILE THE LIKES OF ‘MR MO1’ NAJIB & JHO LOW STILL RUN AROUND SCOT-FREE

NEW YORK: Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng joined a global scheme to steal billions of dollars from 1MDB for both “glory and greed”, a prosecutor told the jury at his foreign bribery trial.
Even as Ng sought tens of millions of dollars in kickbacks, he also hoped to make partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc by helping the firm arrange a lucrative series of bond deals for 1MDB, prosecutor Alixandra Smith told the jurors in the government’s closing argument on Monday.
He is accused of conspiring with his former boss, Tim Leissner, and fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, to plunder billions of dollars from 1MDB as Goldman arranged a trio of bond deals for the fund in 2012 and 2013.
Ng is charged with two counts of conspiring to violate US anti-bribery laws and one count of conspiring to launder money. He faces the possibility of decades in prison if he is convicted.
Smith showed the jurors a chart with the faces of nine of Ng’s alleged co-conspirators that included Leissner and the wives of both bankers as well as 1MDB employees the government says got kickbacks.
She said the chart demonstrated how Ng’s actions were “coordinated” with those of others who used offshore bank accounts and phony email accounts to conceal the scheme and were paid off handsomely by Low.
“The defendant would have you believe that he’s up there by accident, the only one who didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “But all the evidence makes it clear: Everything the defendant did was in line with what all the co-conspirators were doing.”
Tens of millions of dollars in bribes were paid to government officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi to get the 1MDB business for Goldman, while Low doled out kickbacks to Ng and Leissner for arranging the three bond deals, Smith said.
Leissner, who pleaded guilty and testified against Ng, had told the jury he made more than US$60 million and paid Ng over US$35 million.
Smith told the jurors they could follow the money in funds transferred out of 1MDB deals to shell companies Low controlled and eventually to offshore entities controlled by Ng’s wife, Lim Hwee Bin.
Lim had testified that US$35 million sent to an account in her mother’s name was for a separate, legitimate business deal with Leissner’s wife at the time. Smith told the jury in her closing that emails and other evidence proved it was Ng and his wife who controlled the funds, and not Ng’s mother-in-law as the defence argued.
Some of the funds were used to buy luxury items, including more than US$250,000 in diamond jewellery, Smith said.
Lim was not charged in the case, but prosecutors have told the court she “participated, at a minimum, in a conspiracy to launder criminal proceeds”.
Ng’s lawyer has argued that Lim lacked crucial knowledge and therefore “could not have been part of a conspiracy to commit money laundering”.
Prosecutors said Goldman made more than US$600 million for its role in the three 1MDB bond deals. BBG
US prosecutor urges ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng’s conviction over 1MDB, defence blasts witness
Ng’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo countered that his client, who had been Goldman’s former top investment banker for Malaysia, was falsely implicated by his former boss Tim Leissner, the star witness.
“He never stopped lying ever, and he didn’t stop lying in this courtroom,” Agnifilo said, referring to Leissner.
The nearly two-month trial stemmed from one of the biggest financial scandals in history.
Prosecutors have said Goldman helped 1MDB raise US$6.5 billion through three bond sales, but that US$4.5 billion was diverted to government officials, bankers and their associates through bribes and kickbacks.
Goldman in 2020 paid a fine of nearly US$3 billion and its Malaysian unit agreed to plead guilty. The scheme’s suspected mastermind, Malaysian financier Jho Low, remains at large.
Ng, 49, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to launder money and violating an anti-corruption law, and will likely be the only person tried in the United States over 1MDB.
Prosecutors said Ng helped Leissner embezzle hundreds of millions of dollars, launder the proceeds and bribe officials to win business for Goldman.
“The harm to the people of Malaysia is immeasurable,” Smith told jurors. “It is deeply unfair to everyone else who plays by the rules.”
Leissner, 52, pleaded guilty in 2018 to similar charges as Ng.
Agnifilo focused his closing argument on Leissner’s credibility, after Leissner admitted during testimony that he “lied a lot.”
While the defence acknowledged that Ng introduced Leissner to Low, Agnifilo said his client played no further role, and Leissner lied to get a lighter sentence.
“Roger is basically the fall guy for this whole thing,” Agnifilo said.
Smith acknowledged that Leissner was seeking leniency by testifying, but said other testimony backed up his story.
“What he told you about the crimes he committed with the defendant and others is backed up by and consistent with other evidence,” Smith said. “You already know the defendant is guilty from the other evidence.”
Ng has acknowledged receiving US$35 million from Leissner, but jurors will need to sort out what the money was for.
Leissner said that money represented kickbacks from 1MDB, and that he agreed with Ng to tell banks processing the transfers a “cover story” that it came from a legitimate business venture between their wives.
Ng’s wife, Hwee Bin Lim, testified for the defence that she invested US$6 million in the mid-2000s in a Chinese company owned by the family of Leissner’s then-wife, Judy Chan.
She said the US$35 million was her return on that investment.
Low was indicted in 2018 alongside Ng. Malaysian authorities say Low is in China, which Beijing denies. — Reuters
BLOOMBERG / REUTERS
.