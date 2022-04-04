‘BETTER TO STEAL BILLIONS’ – MAHATHIR EXPECTS TO BE HAULED UP OVER NAJIB COMMENTS – ‘STEAL A CHICKEN & GO TO JAIL STRAIGHT AWAY. (BUT NAJIB) ON BEING FOUND GUILTY, RETURN SOME OF THE BILLIONS & STAY FREE. THIS IS JUSTICE IN MALAYSIA’

Business, Politics | April 4, 2022 9:26 pm by | 0 Comments

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Dr M says he expects to be called in over remarks on Najib

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he expects to be hauled in by authorities for questioning the justice system after noting that Najib Razak, who had been convicted of corruption, had yet to spend a day in prison.

Mahathir in a posting today compared his predecessor’s position to those convicted of minor offences who were jailed immediately.

He added he was only engaging in speculation. “It hasn’t happened yet. But it could happen,” he said. “I will be called in.”

Mahathir said that being called up by authorities was meant to intimidate people. “Shut your mouth and your ears and you’ll be ok.”

In July 2020, Najib was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million after being found guilty on seven counts of corruption.

However he was granted a stay of execution of the jail sentence and fine pending an appeal to the Federal Court.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle