IT’S NOW NAJIB VS ANWAR & RAFIZI – AS VAIN ‘TIN KOSONG’ FALLS FOR BOSSKU’S TRAP – INDEED ‘TWO VERSUS ONE, NO PROBLEM’ – BOTH ANWAR & RAFIZI CAN BE ON THE SAME STAGE WITH RAFIZI ‘ASSISTING’ TIN KOSONG – & EVEN IF RAFIZI WERE TO QUICKLY WITHDRAW NOW, THE DAMAGE IS DONE – EVERYONE KNOWS ANWAR WILL ONLY BE SPOUTING RAFIZI’S WORK

 ‘Let’s rock,’ Najib says after Anwar agrees to debate on Sapura
The debate between former premier Najib Abdul Razak and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim on the financially-troubled Sapura Energy Berhad is going ahead, with Najib upping the ante by offering live media coverage.

This is after Anwar this morning accepted Najib’s challenge to debate the matter.

“Game on. I agree to debate with Anwar. Let’s rock!

“I have asked Anwar and (PKR man) Rafizi (Ramli) to arrange with the media if they want to stream it live.

“Please contact my aide to find the latest date suitable for all,” Najib said on Facebook today.

Taking to Facebook earlier, Anwar said his stand remains unchanged since he first challenged Najib to a debate on the economy over a decade ago, which ultimately did not happen.

“My stand is clear and did not change since more than 10 years ago when I had issued a similar (debate) challenge to him, which went unheeded.

“Now he chose to challenge me during early Ramadan, after failing to answer Rafizi Ramli’s rebuttals on the issue of Sapura’s ‘bail out’ at a time when the poor and small traders are not cared for,” said the opposition leader.

“I am ready to face and debate Najib Razak at any time for the people and country.”

Rafizi previously claimed Najib was “afraid” after the Pekan MP set a condition for both of them to take their social media sparring on Sapura’s financial state into a real debate.

Najib had said he was prepared to accept the debate challenge but added that the PKR vice-president must bring his “boss” along.

“Both of you can be on the same stage to debate with me or you (Rafizi) can assist him (Anwar). Two versus one, no problem,” Najib had said. 

‘I’ve replied to Rafizi’

In his latest social media post, the Pekan MP said that contrary to Anwar’s claim, he has already answered Rafizi’s contentions about Sapura.

He said Rafizi’s claim that he is proposing to use public funds to bailout elites is untrue because Sapura’s demise would hurt 10,000 employees and 4,000 mostly small to medium vendors.

He added that 10.6 million Amanah Saham Bhd depositors are also exposed through Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), which holds majority shares in Sapura Energy.

He said his proposal was not to give Sapura the money but for government to guarantee a working loan to Sapura by banks, similar to how Air Asia was offered an RM500 million government guarantee for its working loan.

Najib’s second proposal is for Petronas to take over Sapura Energy and turn around the company.

“These two suggestions have no impact on the government’s annual budget and do not involve an injection of public funds to Sapura,” Najib said.

Instead, he said, the Pakatan Harapan government had bailed out elites when PNB pumped in RM2.7 billion in January 2019, to become Sapura’s biggest shareholder and turn it into a government-linked company.

Further responding to Rafizi, Najib said he was silent when Sapura’s top management received fat paychecks because it was then a private entity.

On Rafizi’s suggestion that the government should just allow Sapura management to execute its rationalisation plan, Najib said this could endanger the banking system.

This is because the rationalisation plan presented by Sapura involved seeking banks to write off debts of RM7.6 billion and selling key assets.

“If banks agree to this, it would bring losses to the banking system to the tune of RM7.6 billion – that is three times the losses of Genting HK.

“It will hurt the dividends for the rakyat’s savings and the local stock market,” he said.

But if banks refuse to write off the debt, Sapura will face bankruptcy, hurting employees and destroying the local oil and gas vendor ecosystem, he said.

“So, I have answered all three of Rafizi’s contentions with facts and evidence. Did Rafizi lie to Anwar?” he asked.

Sapura Energy is a public-listed company but has received large investments from state-owned PNB, which is in charge of funds such as Amanah Saham Bumiputera and Amanah Saham Malaysia.

PNB holds a 40 percent stake in Sapura Energy, which had increased from slightly more than 10 percent in 2018 as it continued to pump money into the firm facing financial challenges.

However, Sapura Energy has recently required further financial help, raising questions if PNB will have to pump further funds to get the firm out of its financial woes. MKINI

Rafizi insists Najib take blame for RM983mil payout to Sapura CEO

Former prime minister Najib Razak and PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli have been locked in a war of words over the problems facing Sapura Energy Bhd.

PETALING JAYA: The spat between Rafizi Ramli and Najib Razak over Sapura Energy Bhd continues, with Rafizi insisting that the former prime minister accept responsibility for the RM983 million paid out to Sapura’s former chief executive officer.

Najib, however, said Permodalan Nasional Bhd, Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) and Tabung Haji invested in hundreds, if not thousands, of listed companies locally and abroad.

Najib said that each listed company had its own board of directors to look after the interests of the company and people to monitor their investments.

The former prime minister was responding to Rafizi who said that although Sapura was not a government-linked company (GLC) when Najib was prime minister and finance minister, he must still be held responsible as a trustee of PNB to object to any dealings by Sapura seen to be detrimental to PNB.

“Najib was responsible to ensure that PNB’s investment in Sapura gave the best returns to the people,” he said in a statement.

Rafizi said Najib was responsible because he was chairman of the Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputera (YPB), owned by PNB, and in charge of overseeing the investments of GLCs and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) when he was prime minister and finance minister.

He said Najib was trying to wash his hands of the matter by giving the excuse that the prime minister or finance minister had no say in private companies.

“As prime minister, Najib had the responsibility of keeping the Malaysian capital markets growth healthy to attract investments, and to ensure PNB’s investment in Sapura provided the best returns in value to the people.”

Earlier, Rafizi had said Sapura’s CEO received RM983 million in various payments from 2009 to 2018, when Najib was the prime minister.

He said it was unfair that the CEO was receiving three times more than the amount of dividends paid to other Sapura shareholders, including fund management companies like PNB and KWAP.

In his reply, Najib asked Rafizi why he did not speak out when the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government injected RM2.7 billion into Sapura in 2019, making Putrajaya the biggest shareholder.

This, he said, was despite PH knowing that the wages of its former CEO were very high.

“The one who bailed them out is PH. But you were all quiet then. With that, Sapura became a GLC in 2019 and the former CEO retired in March 2021,” he said.

Najib said Rafizi and PH seemed to only be able to find faults and not solutions, maintaining that the problem at hand was that Sapura was at risk of going bankrupt and needed urgent funds.  FMT

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

