‘PARTICULARLY GRUESOME’ FIND – MISSING MALAYSIAN MAN, BELIEVED TO BE A CROP SITTER FOR DRUG CARTEL, FOUND MURDERED IN AUSTRALIA

Missing M’sian man found murdered in Australia

PETALING JAYA: A body, believed to be that of a Malaysian man, has been found near Bathurst in New South Wales, Australia on Sunday (April 3).

The body believed to be that of “Jacky” Chong Kai Wong was found at about 3.30pm after investigators began a search in a rural area in Killongbutta.

Chong is believed to have died between Dec 25, 2020, and Jan 8, 2021.

Authorities said the body would undergo forensic examination and DNA testing to confirm its identity, Australia’s 9news reported.

In 2021, a police task force investigating a drug syndicate case found that the 24-year-old Malaysian was missing.

Three men, aged 33, 22 and 28, were charged in late March in connection with Chong’s death, The Australian reported.

Australian police found human remains at a remote property in Killongbutta on Sunday afternoon.

Chong has been living in Sydney since 2016 but has not been in touch with his family since Dec 28, 2020.

His family told police they believed Chong may have been working in New South Wales before his disappearance.

ANN

Chong was a ‘crop sitter’ for drug cartel, says report

PETALING JAYA: The murder of Malaysian Chong Kai Wong, whose body was found amidst Australian police’s ongoing investigation into a drug syndicate, garnered the attention of media there. Chong was in Australia on a holiday visa, but was in reality working as a “crop sitter” for a South-East Asian crime group growing marijuana, reported The Sydney Morning Herald. Chong was believed to be looking after up to 1,000 plants at the site. He was allegedly killed due to a dispute over money with more senior members of the gang who were growing commercial amounts of marijuana on a remote property about 40km from Bathurst for a South-East Asian crime group. Chong’s body was found five days after three men, aged 33, 22 and 28, were arrested over his “particularly gruesome” death, and police believe he was murdered more than a year ago after becoming involved with a drug cartel. After Chong vanished, it is alleged that Junqi Huang, 33, one of the men charged with his murder, attempted to extort money from his family by offering information about Chong’s whereabouts. Chong’s family, based in Malaysia, however refused to pay and expressed regret over his alleged murder.Huang was arrested last month as detectives raided his Berala home. Two others arrested are Yilin Liu, 22 and Youzong Chen, 28. The remains will be subject to forensic examination and further analysis, including DNA testing. ANN ANN

.