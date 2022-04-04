ISMAIL SABRI FINALLY AGREES – NO MORE TOLL HIKES FOR LDP, SMART, SPRINT & KESAS HIGHWAYS ANYMORE – PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING WILL MEAN ‘EXISTING TOLL RATES TO STAY THE SAME TILL END OF CONCESSION PERIODS’

The government says a restructuring exercise will result in a RM4.3 billion saving on compensation for the toll concessionaires.

PETALING JAYA: There will be no more increase in toll rates for the LDP, SMART, SPRINT and Kesas highways, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced.

Ismail said the government has agreed to a proposal to restructure the toll concessions for these highways that will see the existing toll rates remain until the end of their respective concession periods.

He also said this will see the government save at least RM4.3 billion on compensation for postponing increases in toll rates throughout the concession periods.

“This is an ongoing effort by the government to ensure that Malaysians are not burdened by any increase in toll rates, as stipulated in the concession agreements.

“These savings can be utilised for other national infrastructure development projects or other programmes that need to be prioritised for the well-being of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said.

Ismail said the restructuring was in line with the government’s main principles and objectives, which is to alleviate the people’s burden without any financial implications for the government.

He said further details on the government’s approval of the restructuring would be announced by works minister Fadillah Yusof.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.