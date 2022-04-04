LIKE A ‘PARASITE’ FLITTING FROM FLOWER TO FLOWER, MUHYIDDIN COMMITS POLITICAL HARAKIRI – ANYONE IN UMNO STILL WANTS TO WORK WITH SOMEONE AS DESPERATE AS MUHYIDDIN, MOCKS ZAHID – YET DIDN’T HE HELP TO INSTIGATE ‘SHERATON MOVE’ BY PROMISING UMNO’S SUPPORT – MAYBE HE’S UPSET AFTER FAILING TO GET MUHYIDDIN’S ‘COOPERATION’ ON HIS COURT CASES?

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says Umno will not sell its principles for power.

Anyone in Umno still wants to work with ‘desperate’ Muhyiddin, asks Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants those in Umno who believe in Bersatu to evaluate its president Muhyiddin Yassin’s “desperate” political action.

“To anyone in Umno who still wants to cooperate (with), believe, and defend Bersatu, they have to evaluate this PN (Perikatan Nasional) and Bersatu’s chairman who is desperate to become the prime minister again.

“Do we want to work with this kind of party?” he said in a Facebook post today.

Zahid’s advice came after the media reported that Muhyiddin had met several political leaders in private, including Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who decided not to work with him.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim had also admitted to meeting Muhyiddin, but dismissed it as just a “normal meeting”.

Zahid said while Umno was not perfect, it was not desperate to do everything within its means to be in power.

“We are not desperate. We don’t sell our principles for power,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.