‘PENGKHANIAT’ MUHYIDDIN ON THE REJECT LIST – NO ONE WANTS SHERATON MOVE 2.0 – AFTER MAHATHIR, WARISAN & GUAN ENG CONFIRM SLAMMING THE DOOR ON ‘BACKSTABBER’S’ FACE – PERHAPS ONLY FOOLISH PKR STILL THINK THEY CAN CONTROL AZMIN CARTEL & ANWAR CAN AT LEAST GET DPM’S POST?

No second chance for ‘backstabber’ Muhyiddin, says Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: DAP will not cooperate with Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin because of his betrayal of Pakatan Harapan through the Sheraton Move.

DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng said people had not forgotten that it was Muhyiddin, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, who was chiefly responsible for the collapse of the PH government 22 months after it came into power.

He said the party would not give the former prime minister a second chance following his backstabbing and betrayal, which had shattered the trust they had in him.

“Certainly, there will be no cooperation with him. Who can trust him again? We are not convinced because he did not keep his promises,” he told Mingguan Malaysia.

The former finance minister said he would definitely not be meeting Muhyiddin for the purpose of a political alliance.

Meanwhile, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said his party had never held any meeting with Muhyiddin.

“No, I have not met him. The PH coalition has not discussed this either. I, personally, don’t want to make any decision on this. It is up to the coalition to make any such move.”

On Friday, Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Muhyiddin had met him recently to ask for his help to regain the prime minister’s post.

Mahathir said he did not agree to the request because Muhyiddin was the reason why PH fell in 2020.

Warisan president Shafie Apdal also revealed that Muhyiddin had contacted him. It was believed the meeting was to discuss forming a new partnership before the next general election.

Shafie rejected Muhyiddin’s request because of the Sheraton Move.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

