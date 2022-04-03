WARISAN OPENS PAKATAN’S CAN OF WORMS – IS ANWAR & CO TAKING VOTERS FOR A RIDE? – IS MOU DESIGNED JUST TO GET FUNDS FOR THEIR MPs? – IF NOT, WHY DON’T DAP, PKR & AMANAH PROVIDE AN AUDIT TRAIL OF HOW THEY’VE SPENT THEIR MOU MILLIONS – AFTER ALL, DID NOT RESIDENTS FROM A JOHOR PKR CONSTITUENCY COMPLAIN THEY GOT ‘NOTHING, ZERO, ZILCH’ DESPITE THE PKR MP COLLECTING HIS MOU MILLIONS?

The war between Warisan and Sabah DAP continues, this time with a Warisan leader accusing the latter of “cheating” Sabahans and Malaysians.
Warisan Youth chief Azis Jamman said this in response to Sabah DAP chairperson Frankie Poon Ming Fung, who claimed that the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the government and Pakatan Harapan made the tabling of the anti-hopping law possible.
“Sabah DAP should refer to its leaders in Kuala Lumpur before trying to cheat Sabahans and Malaysians,” Azis was quoted as saying by The Vibes.
The Sepanggar MP pointed out that the passing of other bills in Parliament, such as Article 119A of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022, was not because of the implementation of the MOU.
Article 119A, passed unanimously during a Dewan Rakyat sitting on March 24, excludes members of royal families and those serving as state rulers from the electoral roll through automatic registration.
Azis stressed that the support of the anti-hopping law was not linked to the MOU, as all bills passed in Parliament since 1957 did not need one.
He questioned if DAP was taking the rakyat for a ride by presenting the argument that the MOU was essential to the passing of the anti-hopping bill.
“Maybe Frankie (Poon), who is not an MP, should refer to the DAP MPs in Kuala Lumpur before being their mouthpiece,” he said.
The former deputy home minister added that Warisan was consistent in its support for the anti-hopping law, which will be tabled in Parliament on April 11, despite it not signing the MOU.
He claimed that many of the supposed benefits of the MOU have yet to see the light of day, even after Harapan was given significant allocation from it.
“DAP told the public the MOU has many benefits. But is it true? Has BN become weaker? No. Has the political situation become stable? No. Have Covid-19 cases been better managed? No. Has any of the reforms been implemented? No. Has the anti-hopping law been tabled? No.
“But has Harapan taken any money and allocation? Yes. Harapan has access to approximately RM166.7 million in direct grants and RM178 million in project funds after signing the MOU,” he said.
Tensions between Warisan and DAP have been high lately, with constant back and forth over the party regarding the MOU.
Last week Sabah DAP lambasted Warisan for accepting two defectors into its fold and warned that Warisan could not be trusted since it accepted traitors and openly courted Umno.
This comes after Sri Tanjong assemblyperson Justin Wong Yung Bin and Elopura assemblyperson Calvin Chong resigned from DAP in January to join Warisan. MKINI
PETALING JAYA: A DAP central executive committee member has slammed Warisan for accusing Pakatan Harapan (PH) of entering into the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the federal government just to obtain allocations for constituencies.
Chan Foong Hin, who is Kota Kinabalu MP, said Warisan should understand that the allocations are not for the personal use of MPs but go back to the rakyat in various forms.
“The MoU was not just for the funding, which in any case goes back to the rakyat. Nothing is spent on the elected representatives themselves.
“We give it all to the E-kasih recipients, B40 households, schools, mosques and temples, among other beneficiaries.
“Why should we deny these rights to the people in an opposition constituency?
“I hope Warisan leaders start understanding how the MoU works and how it is actually benefiting the people,” he said in a statement today.
Chan said if its leaders, such as vice-president Junz Wong, still claimed that PH was no longer an opposition coalition just for signing the MoU, then they were showing political immaturity by ignoring the obvious fact that the pact is working.
He reminded Warisan that among the terms of the MoU was the anti-hopping law, which he admitted would have received PH’s support anyway even without the MoU.
However, he said the government wouldn’t have given this much priority to the anti-hopping bill or placed it high on its agenda if not for the pact.
“Without the MoU, the anti-hopping law is a non-starter. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government would not even think of an anti-hopping law.
“Law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s recent statements showed how difficult it was to get the anti-hopping law tabled as there is much resistance even within the Cabinet,” he said.
On another matter, clarifying claims that DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng had met Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor secretly last October, Chan said the then party secretary-general had informed Warisan president Shafie Abdal before the meeting.
“After the meeting with Hajiji, Lim met up with Shafie to inform him what had transpired during the meeting. It was not a secret meeting as alleged by some Warisan leaders.”
Chan urged Warisan leaders to adopt a principle of mutual respect among opposition parties and “agree to disagree”.
He said it was Warisan that was being confrontational against DAP and PH by recruiting DAP members and also contesting against its candidates in the Johor elections.
“This only serves to split the opposition to the benefit of Barisan Nasional. Worse still, Warisan contributed RM30,000 to national coffers when all its six candidates lost their deposits in the polls,” he said. FMT
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.