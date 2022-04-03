WARISAN OPENS PAKATAN’S CAN OF WORMS – IS ANWAR & CO TAKING VOTERS FOR A RIDE? – IS MOU DESIGNED JUST TO GET FUNDS FOR THEIR MPs? – IF NOT, WHY DON’T DAP, PKR & AMANAH PROVIDE AN AUDIT TRAIL OF HOW THEY’VE SPENT THEIR MOU MILLIONS – AFTER ALL, DID NOT RESIDENTS FROM A JOHOR PKR CONSTITUENCY COMPLAIN THEY GOT ‘NOTHING, ZERO, ZILCH’ DESPITE THE PKR MP COLLECTING HIS MOU MILLIONS?

The war between Warisan and Sabah DAP continues, this time with a Warisan leader accusing the latter of “cheating” Sabahans and Malaysians.

Warisan Youth chief Azis Jamman said this in response to Sabah DAP chairperson Frankie Poon Ming Fung, who claimed that the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the government and Pakatan Harapan made the tabling of the anti-hopping law possible.

“Sabah DAP should refer to its leaders in Kuala Lumpur before trying to cheat Sabahans and Malaysians,” Azis was quoted as saying by The Vibes.

The Sepanggar MP pointed out that the passing of other bills in Parliament, such as Article 119A of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022, was not because of the implementation of the MOU.

Article 119A, passed unanimously during a Dewan Rakyat sitting on March 24, excludes members of royal families and those serving as state rulers from the electoral roll through automatic registration.

Azis stressed that the support of the anti-hopping law was not linked to the MOU, as all bills passed in Parliament since 1957 did not need one.

He questioned if DAP was taking the rakyat for a ride by presenting the argument that the MOU was essential to the passing of the anti-hopping bill.

“Maybe Frankie (Poon), who is not an MP, should refer to the DAP MPs in Kuala Lumpur before being their mouthpiece,” he said.

The former deputy home minister added that Warisan was consistent in its support for the anti-hopping law, which will be tabled in Parliament on April 11, despite it not signing the MOU.

He claimed that many of the supposed benefits of the MOU have yet to see the light of day, even after Harapan was given significant allocation from it.

“DAP told the public the MOU has many benefits. But is it true? Has BN become weaker? No. Has the political situation become stable? No. Have Covid-19 cases been better managed? No. Has any of the reforms been implemented? No. Has the anti-hopping law been tabled? No.

“But has Harapan taken any money and allocation? Yes. Harapan has access to approximately RM166.7 million in direct grants and RM178 million in project funds after signing the MOU,” he said.

Tensions between Warisan and DAP have been high lately, with constant back and forth over the party regarding the MOU.

Last week Sabah DAP lambasted Warisan for accepting two defectors into its fold and warned that Warisan could not be trusted since it accepted traitors and openly courted Umno.

This comes after Sri Tanjong assemblyperson Justin Wong Yung Bin and Elopura assemblyperson Calvin Chong resigned from DAP in January to join Warisan. MKINI

