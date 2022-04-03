Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin has questioned why Warisan appears to be challenging Pakatan Harapan parties and escalating tensions between the allies.

Chan was the latest to fire a salvo against the Warisan leadership in the brewing war of words, ostensibly over the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Harapan and the administration of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Why should Warisan act confrontationally against DAP and Harapan?

“From recruiting DAP members to contesting against DAP in the Johor election, it is splitting up the opposition to the benefit of BN.

“Worse still, Warisan failed to keep its deposit in the Johor election as six candidates contributed RM30,000 to the national treasury.

“I wish to see more constructive ideas to consolidate opposition support by advocating for the people’s issues, such as price hikes, job opportunities, institutional reforms, imbalance in regional development, etc.

“Avoiding multiple-cornered fights against each other in GE15 is a more urgent thing to do instead of attacking DAP and Harapan,” said Chan.

Warisan flags seen among Pakatan Harapan flags during the Johor election

Earlier today, Warisan Youth chief Azis Jamman accused Sabah DAP of cheating the people after its chairperson Frankie Poon Ming Fung claimed that the MOU made the tabling of the anti-hopping law possible.

Azis also went on to claim that DAP and Harapan had signed the MOU for financial reasons.

“These are wild and baseless allegations against DAP/Harapan. The MOU is basically to ensure political stability in Malaysia and was never kept secret. It is available on the Malaysian Parliament’s website.

“The raison d’etre (reason for existence) of the MoU is, to prevent continuous political instability by having a bipartisan understanding whilst delaying the dissolution of Parliament till after the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic becomes better that a general election can be held without risking the health of Malaysians.

“It is not like how Warisan described it – only for funding, funding, funding. The constituency allocation is not for Harapan MP’s personal use. It goes back to the rakyat. E-kasih recipients, B40 community, schools, mosques, temples are among the beneficiaries. Why should we deny the rights of opposition constituents?” asked Chan.

‘We were open with Warisan’

He also poured cold water over claims that DAP strongman Lim Guan Eng had flown to Sabah to personally meet Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor for secret and direct negotiations.

“Sometime last year after the federal level MOU was inked, the then DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng was invited to meet Hajiji and Lim agreed to the meeting as a matter of courtesy.

“On Oct 14, 2021, prior to meeting Hajiji, Lim paid a courtesy call to Warisan President Mohd Shafie Apdal, to inform and brief Shafie about the meeting to be held with Hajiji.

“After the meeting with Hajiji, Lim has once again on Oct 18, 2021 met up with Shafie and informed him what had transpired during the meeting with Hajiji. Every single detail was shared with Shafie,” said Chan.

He said that among the terms of MOU was that an anti-hopping law had to be enacted, and if not for the MOU, the government wouldn’t have had the anti-hopping bill placed high on the government’s agenda and even be brought to cabinet, where it currently is.

Tensions between Warisan and DAP have been high lately, with constant back and forth between the parties regarding the MOU.

Last week, Sabah DAP lambasted Warisan for accepting two defectors into its fold and warned that Warisan could not be trusted since it accepted traitors and openly courted Umno.

This comes after Sri Tanjong assemblyperson Justin Wong Yung Bin and Elopura assemblyperson Calvin Chong resigned from DAP in January to join Warisan.

In January, three ex-DAP representatives from the peninsula also joined the Sabah-based party.

Teratai state assemblyperson Bryan Lai Wai Chong, who quit DAP amid extramarital affair allegations last year, joined Warisan alongside former Jelutong MP Jeff Ooi Chuan Aun, and former Penang state executive council member Danny Law Heng Kiang.

The situation was further aggravated after Shafie said he was willing to work with BN and the ruling Sabah coalition in GE15.

MKINI

