AN EPIC WASTE OF TIME – PKR STILL THE TERMINALLY SICK MAN OF PAKATAN – SO WEAK, THEY HAVE TO ATTACK ALLIES & OTHER OPPOSITION PARTIES INSTEAD OF GUNNING FOR UMNO-BN – TILL NOW, EVEN ‘RAFIZI’S TEAM’ GRIPES ABOUT BEING LEFT OUT BY DAP, AMANAH & MUDA – YET WHO WAS THE ONE WHO REFUSED TO CONTEST UNDER THE PAKATAN LOGO, WHO TRIED TO BULLY & SHUT OUT MUDA BECAUSE THEY LACKED THE SAME TALENT – IT IS BEST THE OPPOSITION UNITES WITHOUT PKR BECAUSE IT HAS ONLY ONE AGENDA & THAT IS TO MAKE ANWAR PM OR DPM
PKR central leadership council member Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said any agreements reached by DAP and Amanah with parties outside of Pakatan Harapan should be discussed with PKR.
In saying this, he alluded to the recent Johor state election that saw DAP and Amanah candidates contesting under the Harapan logo, while PKR candidates stood on their own party flag.
“You can see in the Johor elections there were many statements we were not privy to. Suddenly ‘DAP-Amanah, DAP-Amanah’.
“And then there was the Muda negotiations. For us that wasn’t very nice because Harapan should be talking together,” he said in a joint interview with incumbent PKR vice-president Chang Lih Kang.
Nik Nazmi said PKR contesting on a different logo than DAP and Amanah in Johor should not be a hindrance to discussions among the three parties.
“We (PKR) used a different logo, but Muda also did not use the Harapan logo.
“Harapan still exists as a registered coalition so there is no issue about DAP and Amanah talking to us about how to approach Muda,” he said.
Harapan leaders from all three parties had met Johor Muda for initial discussions as part of a strategy to unite all opposition forces and civil society against BN.
This was followed by separate engagements that saw DAP and Amanah making way for Muda to contest in six out of 56 seats in the Johor state assembly.
PKR and Amanah were allocated 20 seats each, while DAP contested 16 seats, with all three parties having the option of giving up their seats to other opposition parties, including Muda, Warisan, and Pejuang.
‘We want everyone to do well’
Muda, however, eventually clashed with PKR in Larkin after a breakdown of negotiations involving an initial request for another three seats from the party.
Looking back, Nik Nazmi said the process could have been more inclusive, “not just ‘Amanah and DAP talk to Muda, leave PKR behind and we have to talk to Muda’.
“That made it a very long process. At the end of the day, we want everyone to do well. We don’t want Harapan or Muda to do badly,” he added.
It was reported at the time that the deadlock involved Muda’s request to field its candidates in Sri Medan, Gambir, and Larkin.
However, PKR was instead willing to offer Sri Medan, Semarang, and Benut – seats previously contested by Bersatu in the 14th general election (GE14), when the party was then part of Harapan.
Nik Nazmi, however, said PKR could still continue future talks with Muda based on their shared values, unlike others in the opposition such as Pejuang and Warisan.
Reflecting on their personal experiences as youth leaders and being fielded for PKR during the party’s earlier years, both Nik Nazmi and Chang said Muda should accept being allocated “tough seats” as a part of the political process.
“I think what is important to realise, is we (PKR) have gone through that period when we had to take the ‘jin bertendang’ (rural) seats.
“There is actually nothing wrong with that,” said Nik Nazmi, citing as an example PKR’s rural seats in Sarawak among Bidayuh, Iban, and Orang Ulu communities.
“So I think if Muda is in this in the long run… fine you want one or two good seats, but you also have to take the tough seats,” he added.
‘What new parties must go through’
PKR had debuted as Parti Keadilan Nasional in the 1999 general election alongside PAS, DAP, and Parti Rakyat Malaysia as the Barisan Alternatif pact against BN.
Chang recalled how, despite establishing a good relationship with PAS at the time, PKR was assigned 59 Parliament seats, with 57 deemed as tough battles.
“Those were the seats we got despite our good relationship with PAS. No complaints.
“That is what new parties must go through. So I think Muda needs to understand this,” said Chang.
On a personal level, he said he accepted PKR’s GE14 decision to field him in the Tanjong Malim parliamentary seat, away from the Teja state seat that he won for two terms.
Nik Nazmi added, “Chang was an Adun (state assemblyperson). I was an exco and Ketua Pemuda Harapan.”
“We took it in our stride. For us, we felt that we were on the brink of winning Malaysia. There is no bed of roses for anyone,” said the Setiawangsa MP who was previously a two-term Seri Setia assemblyperson and Selangor state executive councillor.
Beyond Johor, Nik Nazmi said a similar situation involving external negotiations by DAP and Amanah had unfolded prior to the Sabah state election in November 2020.
“Warisan is not even in the Harapan coalition but DAP and Amanah decided to use Warisan’s logo. We (PKR) were fine with it.
“At the end of the day, Harapan still exists as a coalition and so any discussions and all that should be within that framework,” he said.
Moving forward, Nik Nazmi said the use of any logo should not be attributed as the sole reason for PKR’s poor performance, and that the party should be given the flexibility to make a strategic choice in GE15.
‘Big tent’ strategy
Harapan’s latest defeat has prompted top leaders including DAP national chairperson Lim Guan Eng to repeat calls for a united opposition under a “big tent” approach that previously led to the coalition’s historic takeover of Putrajaya in the last general election.
Both Nik Nazmi and Chang are running for two out of four PKR vice-president seats as part of PKR deputy president candidate Rafizi Ramli’s team in the upcoming party elections.
Former Kapar MP G Manivannan has also announced his candidacy for the third vice-president’s post under Rafizi’s team.
So far, two main factions divided between Rafizi and PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who yesterday announced his bid for the deputy president’s post, have formed with key ideological differences.
Rafizi has disagreed with calls by some Harapan leaders who are in favour of the “big tent” strategy while Saifuddin adopted “diplomacy” as his main campaign message.
The PKR election will take place on May 13-18. Nominations will be on April 9.
PKR is the only party in the country which practises a one-person-one-vote system in electing the top-six party positions. MKINI
Another epic contest for power in PKR
DATUK Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been quite decorous about the big fight for the PKR deputy presidency.
The PKR president does not wish to add to the rivalry looming in the party election that will take place next month or as Kota Anggerik assemblyman Najwan Halimi put it, Anwar is “staying above the fray”.
But the battle lines have been drawn and it is reminiscent of the 2018 party election that ruptured and damaged the party.
However, this election could be more dangerous for the party. The previous polls happened after the general election while this one is unfolding ahead of the next general election.
Losers rarely lose like gentlemen in party elections, the splits deepen into trouble come the general election, and contests are apparent at every level in the party except for the presidency.
Key posts, namely the deputy president and two of three vice-presidents, have been vacant since the “the cartel” – the label for those aligned to former deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali – left the party.
Tian Chua was the sole elected vice-president left and the joke was that if anything had happened to Anwar, Chua would have ended up as the acting president.
Despite Anwar’s attempt to appear neutral, it is no secret that he favours Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail over Rafizi Ramli as his deputy.
Saifuddin, who confirmed his candidacy on Friday (April 1), has several advantages.
He is the incumbent secretary-general and one of the few to be an MP (Kulim Bandar Baharu in Kedah) as well as an assemblyman (Pantai Jerejak in Penang).
Saifuddin has presented himself as a team player who believes in forging working relationships. He also pledged support to Anwar and said that he would stay loyal to the party even if he loses.
That was a rather ingenious way of suggesting that Rafizi had problems working with people in the party while casting doubts on the younger man’s loyalty to Anwar.
Saifuddin seemed to be reminding party members that Rafizi had walked away after losing in the last party polls.
Rafizi’s decision to make a political comeback has caused a stir inside and outside the party; it is a sign of his star power that, after a three-year hiatus, he still has that sort of impact.
He has, once again, kicked off his campaign with a clever pitch.
When Rafizi took on Azmin in 2018, he said his aim was to see Anwar become the prime minister.
This time, the Invoke founder and CEO is offering himself as someone who can take on Datuk Seri Najib Razak whom he said has hijacked the opposition’s narrative and whose popularity, he claimed, is “choreographed”.
They have been arguing over the Sapura Energy issue, with Rafizi calling Najib a “hypocrite” for defending the oil and gas company. Najib returned fire, labelling Rafizi as “raja formula songsang,” implying that the younger man is a master of twists and turns.
Rafizi’s change of heart about party politics came after PKR’s dismal performance in the string of state elections.
He wants to restore public confidence in the party and win over the fence-sitters.
The Saifuddin-Rafizi challenge has also pitched Anwar on one side and his daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar on the other.
Nurul Izzah has always been with Team Rafizi and everyone still remembers how she was all teary-eyed when paying tribute to Rafizi after he lost to Azmin in 2018.
Like Rafizi, she also stepped away from PKR politics, resigning as vice-president two months after winning it with the highest votes.
Will she also be making a comeback?
The Permatang Pauh MP is not easy to read. In fact the entire family is so good at keeping secrets.
For people who have lived life in the public eye, they have been able to build a wall between family and politics.
The Puteri Reformasi still has the princess look and that special brand of charisma but Nurul Izzah needs to convince party members that she is not treating the party like a hotel where one can check in and out.
PKR leaders are not taking Rafizi’s challenge lightly.
He has a huge fan base on social media. For instance, a playful query asking for advice for the scar on his right cheek caused by a cycling mishap drew 18,000 likes.
He also has a new look – a more chiselled face and a leaner body shape thanks to his fitness regime.
Some think Rafizi is showing his cards too early in the day but he seems to have a strategy and his team has begun airing the narrative of reclaiming the party’s identity, stressing that there are no shortcuts to Putrajaya.
The contest for the No 2 post will take centrestage because the optics are such that it is seen as some sort of referendum on Anwar’s leadership.
A win for Rafizi will be taken as an endorsement for him to take the party forward because his return to active politics has been likened to a white knight trying to save the party.
But it could also lead to the kind of fissures seen after Azmin became the deputy president.
Party members will have to decide whether they are more comfortable with Anwar and Saifuddin leading in the general election or if they are ready to take a leap of faith.
Anwar wants to see a civil election that will not break up the party all over again, but can he manage the momentum?
There is so much at stake in the quest to be the next deputy president of PKR. ANN
MKINI / ANN
.