NAJIB ‘MUDAH LUPA’ – AFTER HIS OWN STRING OF MASSIVE ASSET SALES TO COVER THE 1MDB HOLE – HYPOCRITICAL CONVICTED EX-PM NOW WANTS TO ‘KEEP SAPURA’S HUGE OIL RESERVES OUT OF FOREIGN HANDS’

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak insists that the government offer a loan to Sapura Energy Bhd in order to save its oil reserves from falling into foreign hands before its full potential can be realised.

He said the company’s subsidiary, Sapura OMV, owned oil and gas reserves of 264 million barrels with a gross value of RM110.8 billion.

If the subsidiary is put up for sale, as is being speculated, Sapura’s joint venture partner OMV of Austria, would likely be the first choice buyer as it already holds a 50% stake in Sapura OMV with the remaining 50% held by Sapura Energy.

“If the remaining 50% stake in Sapura OMV is sold to solve the debt problem, the oil reserves will fall into foreign ownership before its full potential can be realised.

“This is why I urge the government to offer a loan to Sapura so that the oil reserves remain in Malaysian hands,” he said. Alternatively, the government could direct Petronas to take over ownership of Sapura Energy.

Sapura OMV operates oil fields in shallow Malaysian waters.

Najib said the sale of highly valuable long-term assets to solve short-term cash flow problems was unreasonable and detrimental.

Sapura Energy’s group chief executive officer, Anuar Taib was quoted earlier today as saying the company had begun discussing a restructuring of its RM10.3 billion loans from nine banks and is planning to sell some of its assets.

“Sapura Energy can no longer sustain its operations under its current debt load, which demands almost half a billion ringgit in interest payments annually. The faster we can restructure our debt, the better,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the group wanted to focus on its services, with less of a focus on exploration and production. “This means that assets in the latter category are likely to be up for sale,” the report said. FMT

From The Edge (click here) March 3, 2022 : “According to Maybank Trustees’ Tuesday letter to Sapura TMC, bondholders had on that day approved Sapura TMC’s bond default waiver request. “Sukuk series one” had received an approval rate of “95.5%”, while “sukuk series two” obtained “100%” approval from bondholders, according to Maybank Trustees”.

Soalan besarnya siapakah kesemua bondholder RM10.3 Billion hutang Sapura itu? Apakah agensi Kerajaan dan bank / syarikat GLC kepunyaan Kerajaan terlibat memegang bond RM10.3 billion itu ? Maksudnya berapa banyak-kah duit rakyat, duit kita, yang terlibat sebagai pemiutang RM10.3 billion bonds Sapura itu? Ikut kenyataan media oleh Banduan Nasional : “If Sapura goes bankrupt, 10.6 million Amanah Saham Bumiputera investors will suffer direct losses of RM4 billion. “PNB, the Employees Provident Fund and other provident funds will face indirect losses due to debts of RM10 billion owed to local banks, such as Maybank, of which PNB owns 50%,” he wrote on Facebook today.

Yang kita tahu PNB telah melabur duit tambahan RM2.7 Billion dalam syarikat Sapura Energy untuk increase shareholding PNB daripada 12% ke 40%. Sebelum itu PNB sudah pun membeli 12% daripada saham syarikat Sapura E. Banduan Nasional kata jumlah pelaburan oleh PNB adalah RM4.0 Billion.

Berita hari ini kata pemiutang Sapura (creditors) yang lebih kecik pun sudah saman Sapura ‘winding up petition’ di mahkamah. Winding up petition maksudnya ‘saman bankrap’ lah itu.

Sapura Offshore failed to pay RM210,443

Sapura Geosciences failure to pay RM624,139

Pemiutang RM210 ribu, RM624 ribu pun sudah mulakan tindakan saman di Mahkamah. Tetapi bondholder sebanyak RM10.3 BILLION pula beri tempoh lanjut kepada Sapura untuk bayar hutang !! Baik hatinya bondholder RM10.3 billion itu.

Boleh tak saya pun pinjam RM10.3 Billion ?

Kalau saya tak dapat bayar, boleh tak saya pun diberi tempoh lanjutan? Kemudian Rafizi Ramli kata dalam tempoh Banduan Nasional jaga reban lebih RM980 million telah dibayar kepada boss dan pemegang saham utama Sapura E pada masa itu. Wah bagusnya rezeki depa. CEO dapat RM983 Juta. Bondholder pula dapat rezeki untuk recycle hutang bond sebanyak RM10.3 Billion. Soalannya siapakah bondholder RM10.3 Billion itu? Apakah agensi Kerajaan dan syarikat GLC terlibat memegang hutang bond sebanyak RM10.3 billion itu? If the answer is yes, berapa banyak-kah duit rakyat terlibat? Soalannya kenapa bondholder RM10.3 Billion BELUM MULAKAN tindakan mahkamah untuk dapatkan balik pinjaman bond sebanyak RM10.3 billion itu? Padahal pemiutang ‘kecik’ RM210 ribu dan RM624 ribu sudah ambil tindakan Mahkamah. “If Sapura goes bankrupt, 10.6 million Amanah Saham Bumiputera investors will suffer direct losses of RM4 billion. “PNB, the Employees Provident Fund and other provident funds will face indirect losses due to debts of RM10 billion owed to local banks, such as Maybank, of which PNB owns 50%,” he wrote on Facebook today. Kalau betul apa yang Banduan kita cakap itu, maksudnya lebih RM14 billion duit rakyat sedang berisiko. Akhir sekali duit kita juga Tuan-Tuan. Depa jadi kaya dengan makan duit kita. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

