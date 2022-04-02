MUHYIDDIN & PN IN DEEP TROUBLE – CAUGHT PLAYING BOTH SIDES OF THE FENCE, BERSATU CHIEF CAN BULLY AN EVEN-WEAKER ISMAIL SABRI – WHO WILL SURELY ‘PRETEND DON’T KNOW’ SO AS TO STAY PM FOR LONGER – BUT WILL GE15-CRAZED UMNO ALLOW ISMAIL TO LET MUHYIDDIN & PN OFF THE HOOK?

GEORGE TOWN: Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s pitch to Dr Mahathir Mohamad for their parties to work together at the next general election (GE15) reeks of desperation to remain politically relevant, political analysts say.

Muhyiddin’s move also shows the lengths to which he is prepared to go to defeat Barisan Nasional (BN), say Anantha Raman Govindasamy of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and Azmil Tayeb of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM).

The two former prime ministers parted ways following the Sheraton Move in February 2020, which led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government. Mahathir was Bersatu chairman at the time but was later expelled from the party.

Anantha said Bersatu’s recent defeat at the Johor state elections has forced Muhyiddin to resort to “desperate measures”. He said Muhyiddin probably believes that Mahathir still has the aura to woo Malays who are anti-Umno, and could lead such a group.

He said Muhyiddin took a political gamble by making the pitch for an alliance between their two Malay-based parties, but Mahathir had made his position clear, in publicly rejecting Muhyiddin’s move.

Azmil said it was Muhyiddin’s “final act of desperation” as Perikatan Nasional (PN) lacked any other partners for attracting Malay voters.

Mahathir appealed to many non-Malays and the liberal Malays, he said. Cooperation between the two parties could draw some of these votes to PN, and Mahathir might still have some sway in Kedah, a crucial state in the Malay heartland.

However, Anantha said Mahathir’s rejection would not affect Muhyiddin’s position as party leader as he was the only Bersatu leader accepted by Bersatu members and the other component parties in PN.

“Leaders like Azmin Ali and his faction (of former PKR members) are not well-liked by a huge section in the party. Without Muhyiddin, it would be difficult for Bersatu to lead PN,” he said. FMT

Muhyiddin admits meeting Dr Mahathir to discuss possible collaboration to unseat BN

KUALA LUMPUR — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today he had arranged a meeting with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad just to discuss possible collaboration. After the latter accused him of seeking help to return as prime minister, Muhyiddin said the meeting was an initial move to get the views of political party leaders and no final decision was made yet. “They voiced their views to me that it is better for all non-BN parties to form a political collaboration to avoid multi-cornered fights in the 15th general election,” he said in a statement here. He said they realised that a majority of voters still do not support Barisan Nasional (BN) due to its perceived kleptocratic image, but multi-cornered fights had led to votes being split between the non-BN parties. “It was why BN won the Melaka and Johor state elections despite being rejected by a majority of the people,” he said. “This was why I took the initiative to meet with the main leaders of political parties in government and the opposition to form a collaboration for the general election,” he said. He also said that several political leaders including those from Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, of which Dr Mahathir is chairman, went to meet him after the Johor state elections. Dr Mahathir had yesterday said Muhyiddin met him recently to ask his favour to regain the prime minister’s post. The former Bersatu chairman said that Muhyiddin had asked for a favour from the splinter party Pejuang despite knowing the fact that the party is not strong and financially weak. He also said many in the public were not happy with Muhyiddin’s leadership when he was the prime minister. Muhyiddin had in 2020 led Bersatu to leave the Pakatan Harapan coalition, leading to the fall of its administration despite winning the 14th general election, with Dr Mahathir resigning as prime minister and later leaving the party to form Pejuang. Muhyiddin later joined forces with former political enemies Umno and PAS to form the Perikatan Nasional government, with him as the prime minister. MALAY MAIL

