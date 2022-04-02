MALAYSIA LAUGHS AS CLOWN PRINCES OF HYPOCRISY FIGHT – TREACHERY HIS MIDDLE NAME OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN RUSHES TO CLAIM HE’S BEING ‘WOOED’ BY OTHER PARTIES – AS NAJIB CATCHES HIM ‘DOUBLE-CROSSING’ ISMAIL SABRI – BUT WHY IS MUHYIDDIN SO WORRIED – WHEN NAJIB IS ALSO PRETENDING TO SUPPORT ISMAIL SABRI – WHEN HE IS ACTUALLY ALSO EYEING TO RETURN AS PM10

PETALING JAYA: Najib Razak has accused Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Muhyiddin Yassin of being hypocritical in his support for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, saying that he is meeting opposition leaders behind his back to topple him.
In his latest attack, the former prime minister alleged that, on one hand, Muhyiddin is openly supporting Ismail as PM but on the other he is working towards toppling his successor.
“But these three leaders (Mahathir, Anwar and Shafie) who he is lobbying support from also want to become the PM,” Najib said in a Facebook post today.
“So, who will get to be the PM even if they worked together?
“One day, they will definitely stab each other in the back once again and the history of an unstable government will repeat itself.”
Anwar, who is opposition leader, admitted last night to having held meetings with Muhyiddin but says they never discussed political cooperation or support for the latter to be prime minister again.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Muhyiddin approached Mahathir for a meeting shortly after the Johor state elections.
Mahathir later confirmed such a meeting took place and said Muhyiddin asked for his support to become prime minister again. FMT
Muhyiddin claims being wooed by other parties, is not the pursuer
This is amid claims he was trying to get Pejuang and Warisan to join forces with his Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.
Telling his side of the story, Muhyiddin said after the Johor polls, he was approached by leaders of several parties including Pejuang.
These parties, he said, opined that it was better for parties outside BN to band together for the 15th general election (GE15) to deter BN’s return to power.
“They realise the majority of people don’t support BN, which is still stained by kleptocracy.
“But because of multi-cornered fights, the anti-BN votes are split,” he said.
BN had won supermajorities in both the Malacca and Johor state elections.
However, in both state elections, BN secured less than 50 percent of the popular vote.
Muhyiddin said that after being approached, he took the initiative to meet with the leaders of parties that are in the government and opposition to lay foundations for cooperation in GE15.
This included his meeting with Pejuang chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad, which he said was arranged by a senior Pejuang leader.
Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal claimed earlier today that Mahathir had sent his emissary Khairuddin Salleh to arrange a meeting with Muhyiddin.
According to Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir, the meeting between Mahathir and Muhyiddin took place two weeks ago.
Mahathir claimed the Bersatu president wanted support to become prime minister again.
The Pejuang chairperson appears to have rejected cooperation with Bersatu, calling Muhyiddin a backstabber and a terrible prime minister.
Both men were both in Bersatu until the Sheraton Move in 2020 which saw Mahathir getting sacked from the party.
Despite Mahathir’s apparent reluctance to reconcile with Bersatu, his son Mukhriz has indicated that Pejuang is willing to bury the hatchet.
Meanwhile, Warisan president Shafie Apdal also claimed to have been contacted by Muhyiddin in order to form a GE15 alliance.
Pakatan Harapan chief Anwar Ibrahim also said he had been meeting with Muhyiddin, but denied they discussed putting the latter back into power. MKINI
