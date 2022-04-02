MALAYSIA LAUGHS AS CLOWN PRINCES OF HYPOCRISY FIGHT – TREACHERY HIS MIDDLE NAME OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN RUSHES TO CLAIM HE’S BEING ‘WOOED’ BY OTHER PARTIES – AS NAJIB CATCHES HIM ‘DOUBLE-CROSSING’ ISMAIL SABRI – BUT WHY IS MUHYIDDIN SO WORRIED – WHEN NAJIB IS ALSO PRETENDING TO SUPPORT ISMAIL SABRI – WHEN HE IS ACTUALLY ALSO EYEING TO RETURN AS PM10

PETALING JAYA: Najib Razak has accused Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Muhyiddin Yassin of being hypocritical in his support for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, saying that he is meeting opposition leaders behind his back to topple him.

In his latest attack, the former prime minister alleged that, on one hand, Muhyiddin is openly supporting Ismail as PM but on the other he is working towards toppling his successor.

He said Muhyiddin met with opposition political leaders like Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and Warisan president Shafie Apdal in secret in his bid to wrest back the premiership from Ismail.

“But these three leaders (Mahathir, Anwar and Shafie) who he is lobbying support from also want to become the PM,” Najib said in a Facebook post today.

“So, who will get to be the PM even if they worked together?

“One day, they will definitely stab each other in the back once again and the history of an unstable government will repeat itself.”

Anwar, who is opposition leader, admitted last night to having held meetings with Muhyiddin but says they never discussed political cooperation or support for the latter to be prime minister again.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Muhyiddin approached Mahathir for a meeting shortly after the Johor state elections.

Mahathir later confirmed such a meeting took place and said Muhyiddin asked for his support to become prime minister again. FMT

Muhyiddin claims being wooed by other parties, is not the pursuer

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin says he is the one being wooed by other political parties, instead of being the one pursuing new alliances.