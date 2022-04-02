WILL ISMAIL SABRI BACKSTAB PAKATAN? – CABINET TO MEET ON WEDNESDAY – BUT FINAL DECISION UP TO ISMAIL SABRI – ON PROPOSED APRIL 11 SPECIAL PARLIAMENT TO TABLE ANTI-PARTY HOPPING BILL

De facto law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar says the tabling of the anti-party hopping bill in Parliament, which is expected to take place on April 11, is still subject to approval by the cabinet.

“If there are objections by any member of the cabinet, then it’s up to the prime minister to make the final decision,” he said, after launching the Bank Rakyat’s loan application counter for petty traders at his service centre.

Wan Junaidi said he could not speak for “everybody” (members of the cabinet) on the date.

The de facto law minister said he had “prepared everything” to have the tabling on April 11, as far as he is concerned.

He added that he had notified Parliament and asked for its permission to hold that special meeting.

“The Dewan Rakyat needs a 14-day notice. So once the cabinet makes its decision on the April 6, it could be debated on April 11.

The bill, which would make hopping from one party to another illegal, and which would automatically trigger a fresh election, was to have been tabled last month.

The bill is highly anticipated and a major point of interest for the opposition.

The Pakatan Harapan government collapsed after just 22 months in power due to MPs switching allegiances.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

