EVEN THE KING & QUEEN GET COVID-19

Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are down with Covid-19.

They are undergoing quarantine at the Istana Negara, according to Bernama.

The quarantine period for Sultan Abdullah will last until April 7, while his spouse will be in isolation until April 8.

According to Health Ministry rules, Covid-19 patients who are fully vaccinated and also received their booster shot must isolate for seven days.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadli Shamsuddin said the couple is experiencing mild symptoms.

“Generally, they are in good health, and there are no concerns,” he was quoted as saying.

He urged Malaysians to pray for the royal couple’s recovery.

Ahmad Fadli also urged the public to be cautious against the Covid-19 pandemic during the Ramadan month.

