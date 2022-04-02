BOMBSHELL – THEY DON’T CARE ABOUT UMNO-BN WINNING – IT’S STILL ALL ABOUT EGO & WHO GETS TO BE PM IN THE OPPOSITION – NOW UNTRUSTWORTHY BERSATU CLAIMS IT’S MAHATHIR WHO WANTED TO MEET MUHYIDDIN – WHILE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR ADMITS HAVING ‘NORMAL MEETINGS’ WITH MUHYIDDIN ‘FOR A LONG TIME’ – YET CLAIMS ‘THERE ARE NO QUESTIONS ABOUT ANY DECISION TO SUPPORT MUHYIDDIN’ – SO WHY HAVE ‘MEETINGS BEEN GOING ON FOR A LONG TIME’ – IS PKR WILLING TO WORK WITH BERSATU BACKSTABBERS JUST SO ANWAR, NOW TOTALLY IRRELEVANT, CAN AT LEAST HAVE A SHOT AT THE DPM POST?
Bersatu Youth chief now claims it was Dr Mahathir who wanted to meet Muhyiddin
He told the English daily that he was unsure what transpired in the meeting between Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin, but said one of the topics discussed was ways to ensure straight fights between the Opposition and Barisan Nasional (BN).
“So I don’t know why Dr Mahathir made the statement. Maybe he is still bitter with what had happened to him in Bersatu before,” he said.
Yesterday, Dr Mahathir said Muhyiddin had met him to seek his help to regain the prime minister’s post.
Dr Mahathir said that Muhyiddin asked the favour from Pejuang despite knowing the fact that the party is not strong and financially weak.
He explained that many people were not happy with Muhyiddin’s leadership when he was the prime minister.
When asked if Pejuang will consider Muhyiddin’s reque`st, Dr Mahathir said that the party will not support someone who has already failed as much as Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the prime minister.
After Dr Mahathir’s remarks, Anwar says met with Muhyiddin but didn’t discuss support for latter to be PM again
“Meetings have been going on for a long time. I cannot deny that there are no meetings, but there are no questions about any decision of the coalition to support him (Muhyiddin),” he was quoted saying yesterday by news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT).
Anwar’s comments came after Parti Pejuang Tanah Air chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s earlier remarks yesterday regarding Muhyiddin.
Dr Mahathir had claimed that Muhyiddin had met him recently and asked for his support to become prime minister again, despite Pejuang being financially weak and not strong.
When asked if Pejuang will consider Muhyiddin’s request, Dr Mahathir reportedy said that the party will not support someone who has already failed as much as Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the prime minister.
Separately, FMT also reported Anwar as responding to questions last night on whether the PH coalition would work together with Dr Mahathir at the next general election, and that Anwar had said this has yet to be discussed.
News portal The Vibes also reported Anwar’s brief response to the question of working with Pejuang for the national polls as being “the issue did not emerge”.
MALAY MAIL
.