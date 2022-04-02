Wan Ahmad was quoted by The Star as saying it was Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman who sent his emissary to request a meeting with Muhyiddin.

He told the English daily that he was unsure what transpired in the meeting between Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin, but said one of the topics discussed was ways to ensure straight fights between the Opposition and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“So I don’t know why Dr Mahathir made the statement. Maybe he is still bitter with what had happened to him in Bersatu before,” he said.

Wan Ahmad said Muhyiddin, who is also the Perikatan Nasional chairman, has been meeting with various Opposition leaders following the outcome of the Johor state election.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir said Muhyiddin had met him to seek his help to regain the prime minister’s post.

Dr Mahathir said that Muhyiddin asked the favour from Pejuang despite knowing the fact that the party is not strong and financially weak.

He explained that many people were not happy with Muhyiddin’s leadership when he was the prime minister.

When asked if Pejuang will consider Muhyiddin’s reque`st, Dr Mahathir said that the party will not support someone who has already failed as much as Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the prime minister.

After Dr Mahathir’s remarks, Anwar says met with Muhyiddin but didn’t discuss support for latter to be PM again