CHINA SAYS IT AS IT IS – U.S. IS THE ‘LEADING INSTIGATOR OF UKRAINE CRISIS’ – INDEED THE FIRST TO BE HAULED UP FOR WAR CRIMES SHOULD BE U.S. & ITS CHIEF LAPDOG U.K. – NO WONDER HYPOCRITICAL DUO DARE NOT PUSH INDIA INTO STOPPING ITS OIL PURCHASES FROM RUSSIA
China on Friday is accusing the United States of being “the culprit and leading instigator of the Ukraine crisis.”
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remark during a daily briefing, adding that “the U.S. has led NATO to engage in five rounds of eastward expansion in the last two decades after 1999.”
“The number of NATO members increased from 16 to 30, and they have moved eastward more than 600 miles to somewhere near the Russian border, pushing Russia to the wall step by step,” Zhao also said.
While China says it is not taking sides in the conflict, it has declared a “no limits” partnership with Moscow, has refused to condemn the invasion, opposes sanctions on Russia and routinely amplifies Russian disinformation about the conflict, including not referring to it as an invasion or a war in keeping with Russian practice. FOXNEWS.COM
US, UK say they won’t tell India what to do on Russian imports
While Western nations are curbing imports of Russian energy amid Ukraine war, India has purchased oil from Moscow.
While the US banned Russian oil and gas imports and European nations have pledged to ease their dependence on supplies from Moscow, India has bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude oil since the country invaded Ukraine in late February.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday, Daleep Singh, the US deputy national security adviser for international economics, said Washington was “ready to help India diversify its energy resources, much like is the case for defence resources over a period of time”.
“But there is no prohibition at present on energy imports from Russia,” said Singh, adding that “friends don’t set red lines”.
Truss met with her Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen defence ties, apparently to reduce India’s strategic dependence on Russia, officials said.
Like Singh, Truss said the UK respected India’s decision to buy Russian supplies. “I think it’s very important that we respect other countries’ decisions about the issues that they face; India is a sovereign nation. I’m not going to tell India what to do,” she told reporters.
Russia is offering a discount of $35 a barrel to price levels before the start of the Ukraine crisis in late February, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
“I think it’s natural for countries to go out into the market and look for what are good deals for their people,” said Jaishankar, the Indian foreign minister. “I am pretty sure if we wait two or three months and actually look at who are the big buyers of Russian gas and oil, I suspect the list won’t be very different from what it used to be.”
India has developed close ties with the US in recent years and is a vital part of the Quad grouping aimed at pushing back against China. But it has a longstanding relationship with Moscow, which remains a major supplier of its defence equipment.
Last week, a senior White House official said India’s position at the UN on the crisis in Ukraine has been “unsatisfactory” but was also “unsurprising” given its historical relationship with Russia.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Lavrov was due to arrive in India on Thursday from China, which also has refused to condemn the invasion, a position that has increased tensions between Beijing and Washington.
“In order to purchase Russian natural gas, they must open rouble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow,” Putin said in televised remarks.
Russia wrote to India’s defence ministry requesting clearance of payments worth $1.3bn that have been halted since last month, according to the local Economic Times newspaper.
India is finding it difficult to process payments to Russia as most banks there have been put on the sanctions list, resulting in Indian lenders refusing to conduct transactions for fear of being excluded from the global financial system, the newspaper said. – https://www.aljazeera.com/
