‘IF I AM IN UMNO, I WOULD CALL FOR GE15 TO BE HELD BY END JULY’ – RAFIZI PREDICTS GENERAL ELECTION IN 4 MONTHS’ TIME

He told reporters yesterday that he believed this will happen for a number of reasons.

This includes the bipartisan cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Pakatan Harapan stating that Parliament will not be dissolved before July 31, as well as the closing of the haj pilgrimage season at that time.

“Four months is a short time (from now). And I won’t be surprised if it is held in August or September.

“If I am in Umno, I’d call for the general election to be held by the end of July,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

In recent weeks, Rafizi has made a splash within his party PKR after revealing that he would contest the party’s deputy president post in the upcoming polls.

This declaration came as a surprise to many as the former Pandan MP had taken a break from politics in 2019, despite being appointed as one of the party’s four vice-presidents.

Rafizi’s return to the political arena comes after Harapan and PKR’s failure in four state elections, with the latest one held in Johor.

The 45-year-old had previously lost a fierce contest for the deputy president post to Azmin Ali (who later defected to Bersatu) in the 2018 PKR polls.

Despite his loss, he was appointed vice-president but later decided not to be active in politics.

Rafizi has a reputation for being an outspoken PKR leader and had on several occasions openly criticised the party’s decisions.

Focus on the people, not positions

He also revealed yesterday that he was prepared to contest in the parliamentary constituency of Pandan once more if given a green light from the party to do so.

“Politicians must be focused on serving the people. Usually, politicians vie for party posts so that they can land government posts.

“Most are not interested in serving the people. That should not be the case,” he said at a Concorde Club forum.

According to Rafizi, he has received an encouraging response since he unveiled his bid to contest the deputy president post, with his ‘Ayuh Malaysia’ campaign that was launched last Saturday gaining momentum.

Rafizi claimed the movement was kickstarted to attract the support of those who were on the fence, ahead of GE15, and to persuade more individuals to volunteer for PKR.

