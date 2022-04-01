EVEN HADI KNOWS MALAY PARTIES PAS, BERSATU & PEJUANG HAVE TO SOMEHOW UNITE IF THEY WANT TO FIGHT THE UMNO JUGGERNAUT – BUT AS MAHATHIR POINTS OUT INCOMPETENT TRAITORS LIKE MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN CARTEL MUST GO – AND SO MUST KLEPTOCRATS LIKE NAJIB & ZAHID AS WELL AS ‘TIN KOSONGS’ LIKE ANWAR – RATHER THAN WASTE TIME ENTERTAINING THEIR RIDICULOUS DEMANDS FOR COVETED PM POST

Now Hadi wants to meet Dr M to discuss PAS-Pejuang cooperation

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang is planning to meet Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad to discuss the possibility of the two parties working together.

Hadi said the meeting will be arranged soon to discuss and forge cooperation for the sake of the unity of the ummah.

He also reiterated PAS’ stance of being open to working with Pejuang or other parties that were not extreme and liberal.

“Yes, we can work with anyone to unite the ummah. The meeting with Mahathir will be held,” Utusan Malaysia quoted him as saying to reporters at Masjid Rusila in Marang, Terengganu, today.

Last night, Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir said his father was approached by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin to discuss a partnership between Pejuang and Bersatu ahead of the 15th general election.

He said the meeting took place two weeks ago after Bersatu lost in the Johor elections.

Mahathir confirmed earlier today that Muhyiddin met him recently to ask for his help to regain the prime minister’s post. However, Mahathir said he will not support Muhyiddin. fmt

