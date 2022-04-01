EVEN HADI KNOWS MALAY PARTIES PAS, BERSATU & PEJUANG HAVE TO SOMEHOW UNITE IF THEY WANT TO FIGHT THE UMNO JUGGERNAUT – BUT AS MAHATHIR POINTS OUT INCOMPETENT TRAITORS LIKE MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN CARTEL MUST GO – AND SO MUST KLEPTOCRATS LIKE NAJIB & ZAHID AS WELL AS ‘TIN KOSONGS’ LIKE ANWAR – RATHER THAN WASTE TIME ENTERTAINING THEIR RIDICULOUS DEMANDS FOR COVETED PM POST

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang is planning to meet Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad to discuss the possibility of the two parties working together.
Hadi said the meeting will be arranged soon to discuss and forge cooperation for the sake of the unity of the ummah.
“Yes, we can work with anyone to unite the ummah. The meeting with Mahathir will be held,” Utusan Malaysia quoted him as saying to reporters at Masjid Rusila in Marang, Terengganu, today.
Last night, Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir said his father was approached by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin to discuss a partnership between Pejuang and Bersatu ahead of the 15th general election.
He said the meeting took place two weeks ago after Bersatu lost in the Johor elections.
Mahathir confirmed earlier today that Muhyiddin met him recently to ask for his help to regain the prime minister’s post. However, Mahathir said he will not support Muhyiddin. fmt
Muhyiddin wants my help to become PM again, says Dr M
KUALA LUMPUR: Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad says Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin met him recently to ask for his help to regain the prime minister’s post.
“Tan Sri Muhyiddin saw me, he wanted me to support him for his attempt to become the prime minister once again,” Mahathir said at a press conference here today.
This comes amid reports that Muhyiddin met with Mahathir to propose Bersatu and Pejuang work together ahead of the next general election (GE15).
“When (Muhyiddin) was prime minister, most people were not happy with his leadership,” Mahathir said.
“He was not a good prime minister. If he had achieved great things for Malaysia, he would be able to become prime minister again without our support.”
The Langkawi MP said he was equally bemused by Muhyiddin approaching him for Pejuang’s support since he knew Pejuang had performed badly in the recent Johor elections.
“We are not strong, and we know we don’t have much money, but he asked us to support him,” he said.
He reiterated that Pejuang will only work with parties who were committed to combating corruption.
“These parties must make a clear declaration that they do not approve of corruption and that they don’t contest in elections by giving money to people,” he said.
Asked to comment on DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang’s retirement from politics, Mahathir maintained that he (Mahathir) might not be contesting in GE15 but was not leaving Pejuang just yet.
“I cannot make a decision now because I have to abide by the decision of my party. I cannot decide on my own. So, that’s something we’ll decide later on,” he said. fmt
