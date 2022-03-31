‘THE TRUTH WILL SAVE ROGER NG’ – REALLY? WAS HOTSHOT BANKER WELL-KNOWN IN KL FOR HIS BOMBASTIC DEALS REALLY SO PRINCIPLED HE DID NOT PARTAKE OF 1MDB ‘COMMISSIONS’? – AND CAN HIS WIFE BE SO NAIVE SHE HAS ‘NO PROOF’ OF CHINA INVESTMENTS BECAUSE – ‘WHEN YOU INVEST IN CHINA, THERE’S NO POINT FOR DOCUMENTS’ – WHY INVEST THEN? GREED OVER CAUTION FOR PROFITS?
Ex-Goldman banker’s wife says ‘truth will save him’, as defence rests in 1MDB trial
NEW YORK : The wife of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng told the jury in his trial over the 1MDB scandal that the “truth itself will save him.”
Lim Hwee Bin, the defence’s last witness after six weeks of testimony, was on the stand Wednesday (March 30) on behalf of her husband.
Ng is the only Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker to be tried by the United States over the looting of sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.
Smith also asked Lim about her reaction to a June 2018 article in a Singapore newspaper reporting that Malaysian officials were about to arrest Low and Ng.
“Was that upsetting for you?” Smith asked.
“I wouldn’t use the word ‘upset,’ but it was pretty irritating to have his name come up,” Lim said.
Smith suggested Lim was testifying in an effort to protect her husband.
“No, I don’t need to protect Roger,” Lim said.
“I wouldn’t want to see him convicted for a crime. The truth itself will save him. He doesn’t need me to do anything.”
The US says Low paid tens of millions of dollars in bribes to Malaysian and Abu Dhabi officials in the global scam, as well as kickbacks to Leissner and Ng.
After the defence concluded, prosecutors called two FBI employees as rebuttal witnesses. One had done a financial analysis designed to refute Lim’s claims that an initial investment of US$830,000 (RM3.5mil), made around 1998, grew by 2005 to the US$34.9mil she said she earned by investing in China-based businesses owned by the family of Judy Chan Leissner.
The government is expected to rest its case when the trial resumes Monday (April 4). Jurors will then hear closing arguments from both sides. The case is US v. Low Taek Jho, 18-cr-538, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn). – Bloomberg
Ex-Goldman banker’s wife says she has no proof of investments
NEW YORK: The wife of the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker on trial in the 1MDB scandal said she has no documentation proving that $35mil allegedly paid to him as an illegal kickback was actually a return on a legitimate investment.
Ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng’s wife, Hwee Bin Lim, testified Monday in his defense that she invested her parents’ money in businesses controlled by the then-wife of Ng’s boss at the time, Tim Leissner.
But under questioning Tuesday from a federal prosecutor, Lim said she had no records showing that a payment to her offshore account was for an investment she’d made earlier with Judy Chan Leissner in China.
When Assistant U.S. Attorney Alixandra Smith asked why not, Lim testified she no longer has the single letter she received from Chan Leissner acknowledging receipt of the funds.
“Even if I have a document, where do I go to enforce it?”
Pressed further by Smith about how the Lim family’s funds were transferred to Chan Leissner, Lim said, “Judy can explain.”
Lim said she and her brother, who are both lawyers, didn’t ask questions about the investment and that Chan Leissner never told her exactly how much it was worth. – Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG
