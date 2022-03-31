WARISAN DROPS BOMBSHELL – AFTER MOU, PAKATAN GOT RM166 MIL IN DIRECT GRANTS & RM178 MIL IN PROJECT FUNDS – IS THIS TRUE? AND WILL THERE BE MOU 2.0, 3.0 OR 4.0?

KOTA KINABALU: A Warisan leader has hit back at DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook’s claim that the sour relations between the parties were due to the “confrontational approach” by some leaders from the Sabah party.

Warisan vice-president Junz Wong denied this and instead pointed out that the rocky patch started after DAP’s “betrayal” when Pakatan Harapan agreed to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government.

“DAP’s version of events is misleading. They are trying to hide certain facts and portray themselves as victims,” he said in a statement here today.

“The fact is, ties between the opposition parties have been tense since 2021 when PH decided to have the MoU with Putrajaya.”

At an online forum last night, Loke highlighted the recent Johor elections, where Warisan decided to contest in seats that DAP had won in the last general election (GE14).

He also spoke of the “confrontational approach” towards DAP by some Warisan leaders.

“I don’t know their agenda, but it seems like they want to ‘langgar’ (go against) us,” Loke had said, without mentioning any names.

Wong said PH had described Ismail as a traitor in 2020 and labelled the current administration a “backdoor government”, yet it still agreed to the MoU the following year.

He claimed that after the MoU was inked, PH was given access to approximately RM166.7 million in direct grants and RM178 million in project funds.

“Why did PH keep quiet about the hundreds of millions?” he asked, adding that an “MoU 2.0” was also proposed, engineered and pushed by DAP in Parliament recently.

“Who can guarantee that there won’t be an MoU 3.0 or 4.0 after the general election?

“MoU after MoU, but did the people vote PH so that it can take these numbers to support Umno?”

Wong, who was with DAP from 2013 to 2016 before joining Warisan, added that a state-level MoU which PH tried to sign with the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government was also the brainchild of DAP.

“DAP’s Lim Guan Eng flew down to Sabah to personally meet Bersatu chief Hajiji Noor in secret until it was exposed.”

“Is this not DAP betraying Sabahans?” he asked. “Don’t play victim. Sabahans and Malaysians are not fools to continue being hoodwinked by DAP.”

