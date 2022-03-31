THE GREAT MYSEJAHTERA AMBUSH – BE CAREFUL KHAIRY, IF YOU WANT TO PAY ‘COMPENSATION’ – PLEASE PAY FROM YOUR OWN HEFTY WALLET!

I TOLD YOU SO : IF GOVT SCRAPS MYSEJAHTERA THEN HOW MUCH IS THE COMPENSATION PAYABLE?

March 30 — govt thinking about scrapping MySejahtera

Health Ministry observing infection patterns after April 1, before decision.

“If it does not change much, then we can drop it,” he said

MMA said MySejahtera no longer useful

My comments :

That company is going to buy MySejahtera for RM338 Million. Even their “payment schedule” has gone viral on whatsApp. I received a copy as well. Here it is:

So on 23 Jan 2021 they paid RM38.6 Million.

Then on 1st March 2021 they paid another RM60 million.

Then on 1st March 2022 they paid another RM60 million.

So RM158.60 million has already been paid.

The next payment is another RM60 million on 1st March 2023.

The last RM60 million is payable on 1st March 2025.

The total amount payable is RM338.60 million. Now the government is talking about axing the MySejahtera app.

If that is the case then what happens to that company’s RM158.60 million thus far?

Or the balance RM180 million that is due?

Surely the company will want their money back? How much will they be paid back?

They should get back that RM158.60 million which they have already paid.

(Err…nanti ah. Have they actually paid any real cash? What if they have not paid yet?)

Logically there is no need to pay them anything more.

That balance RM180 million has not even been paid yet – by the buyer.

There is no need to pay any extra compensation with taxpayer’s funds.

If there is any compensation being negotiated may I suggest the Minister pay from his own pocket?

This whole thing is your stupidity. Do not sacrifice taxpayers money to cover up your stupidity.

Or have you planned something else? Something more nefarious?

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

