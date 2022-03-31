AFTER GETTING TRASHED IN JOHOR, ‘TRAITOR’ MUHYIDDIN SOUGHT MEETING WITH MAHATHIR – BUT HAS HE REPENTED & WILL HE BACKSTAB AGAIN? – PEJUANG YET TO DECIDE WHETHER TO WORK WITH BERSATU, REVEALS MUKHRIZ

The leaders of both parties, Muhyiddin Yassin and Dr Mahathir Mohamad, met two weeks ago after the Johor state election, he said.

“Muhyiddin met Mahathir two weeks after the Johor polls. He asked for the meeting and Mahathir agreed to meet,” he told media after a Pejuang retreat in Kuala Terengganu today.

This is the first time both leaders had officially met since the Sheraton Move as their relationship turned sour after Mahathir’s administration was ousted by Muhyiddin, with the help of BN and other parties.

Mahathir was later sacked by Bersatu, the Umno splinter party he founded after leaving the largest ruling party.

Pejuang, however, has not made a decision whether to work with Bersatu, said Mukhriz.

Yesterday, the New Straits Times reported that Mahathir had brushed off claims that his party was forming a political pact with Bersatu and PAS.

Mahathir said Pejuang prefers to go solo due to the differences in fundamental struggles with other political parties.

Despite this, Mahathir indicated that Pejuang was open to working with the opposition.

Besides Bersatu, Mukhriz said other opposition parties have also proposed to work with Pejuang in the next election.

Pejuang is willing to leave the past behind and work with Bersatu for the sake of the country, added Mukhriz. MKINI