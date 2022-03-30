NAJIB HAS A ‘SUPERIOR’ TEAM? – MAYBE SUPERIOR IN TELLING LIES! – BUT INDEED BEFORE RAFIZI & ‘TIN KOSONG’-LED PAKATAN GO ON ABOUT SNATCHING BACK THE ‘NARRATIVE’ FROM CONVICTED EX-PM – THEY SHOULD SEE IF THEY CAN FIRST STOP SQUABBLING AMONG THEMSELVES – AND THEN SEE IF THEY CAN BUILD THEIR OWN NEW NARRATIVE TO WIN BACK THE PEOPLE’S TRUST

Najib Razak has a “superior” team that knows how to voice out the concerns of the people.

Here’s why Najib has become the ‘de facto opposition’, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: Two analysts say Najib Razak’s social media team and Pakatan Harapan’s reliance on the 1MDB scandal have transformed the former prime minister into the “de facto opposition”.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said Najib had a better social media team, while Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said the opposition coalition had neglected bread and butter issues.

Oh said the Pekan MP had a “superior” team that knew how to voice out the concerns of the people.

The self-proclaimed ‘King of Trolls’ also had a better public relations machine compared to that of PH, he said.

PH on the other hand relied heavily on volunteers, whose work had been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Najib was able to tour the country and observe the difficulties faced by the people,” Oh told FMT, adding that it was crucial for PH to acquire these abilities in order to ascertain what was most needed socioeconomically for the country and to remain relevant to the voters.

Najib had built a narrative to ensure that he was not only politically indispensable but to also overshadow his legal troubles, Oh said, referring to the former prime minister’s corruption cases.

Azmi, meanwhile, said PH was too focussed on the 1MDB scandal.

“Regular folk cannot relate to the 1MDB issue in their daily lives, especially during the pandemic when they are struggling to keep food on the table,” he told FMT.

Recently, former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli said Najib had “hijacked” PH’s ability to connect with people, especially on social media.

Rafizi, who earlier this month announced his return to active politics, said he was ready to take back the narrative from Najib to boost PH’s appeal to voters in the upcoming general election.

Both analysts felt that in order for Rafizi to be successful in retaking the narrative from Najib, he must demonstrate the ability to create a new narrative that showed PH cared about the well-being of the people.

“I hope the rest of the opposition can catch up with Rafizi or be even willing to listen to him to build the new people’s narrative,” Oh added.

