THE RETURN OF MUSA AMAN – THE NEXT SABAH CM? – MUHYIDDIN’S WEAKNESS SHOWS A DAY AFTER HIS GRS FORCED TO CONCEDE SABAH GOVT TO BE NOW CALLED GRS-BN GOVT – UMNO’S BUNG MOKTAR & OTHER SABAH UMNO BIGWIGS MEET WITH MUSA AMAN – AND PROUDLY POST THE PHOTO FOR ALL TO SEE

KOTA KINABALU: A recent meeting between former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman and state Barisan Nasional chief Bung Moktar Radin and his Umno team has set tongues wagging in the state.

Speculation that the Sabah Umno strongman is coming back to the forefront of Sabah politics is being widely talked about among political circles and in social media.

A photo of the meeting posted on Bung’s Facebook account last Friday has already garnered more than 3,000 likes, over 300 comments and 135 shares.

Besides Bung, others in the photo were Sabah Umno deputy chief Yakub Khan, state Umno secretary Jafry Ariffin and Usukan assemblyman Salleh Said Keruak.

This has led to speculation over whether a new political game may be in the offing in the state ahead of the 15th general election.

However, Bung told FMT that the meeting was just a courtesy call on Musa, as they have not met since the Sabah elections in September 2020.

“It was just a normal visit, nothing extraordinary. He is a former state leader so it’s not good if we don’t go and see him,” he said.

The deputy chief minister laughed when told that the photo he shared had gone viral.

A contact in Musa’s camp also said it was just a normal courtesy call and that “they wanted to meet Tan Sri (Musa) to catch up. So he met them. No need to speculate or get overly excited”.

Musa is Sabah’s longest-serving chief minister, having held the post for 15 years from 2003 to 2018. He was also the Sungai Sibuga assemblyman for six consecutive terms.

Two years after losing power, several assembly members switched allegiance to Musa’s camp, forcing the collapse of the Warisan-led state government, which requested that the state assembly be dissolved.

A snap election was held in September that year, but to the surprise of many observers, Musa was not fielded as a candidate after hinting at a contest for the Sungai Manila seat.

Musa has kept a low profile in public since then. However many view his meeting with Bung and other Umno leaders as a move to strengthen the state chapter, especially at a time when Bersatu was losing its grip nationally.

This is especially after Bung said Sabah Umno will need to get party president Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi’s view on whether the party should work with GRS at the next general election.

Universiti Malaysia Sabah senior lecturer Lee Kuok Tiung said the photo of the meeting had whetted the appetite of political observers, particularly on the cooperation between the Bersatu-led GRS and Umno in GE15.

He personally saw it as Sabah Umno, under Bung, closing ranks and ironing out so-called differences with Musa that they might have had previously. FMT

It’s GRS-BN: Hajiji



FMT pic

TUARAN: The Sabah government is now known as the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji said he agreed with a recent proposal by Sabah BN Chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin that the state government be known as the GRS-BN administration as it was formed following the victorious cooperation of the two coalitions in the 16th Sabah state election in September 2020.

“Although BN is a separate coalition and not in GRS, the current State government comprises GRS and BN. This was agreed to before the (state) election when we established cooperation with BN. After winning the state polls, we formed the State Government together with BN. So, this is a good suggestion although sometimes we called it GRS, but from now on, we are known as GRS-BN (government),” he told reporters when asked to comment on the proposal by Bung, who is also Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier, Hajiji made a working visit to Tamparuli to among others witness a cultural and mural presentation on Tamparuli Bridge, launch a tourism centre in Bukit Perahu, which is known for its hiking activities, and perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Tamparuli Natives Court project.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Abidin Madingkir, said the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) and Barisan Nasional (BN) were not registered within the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) because the two parties’ constitutions prevent them from officially enrolling in a union with other coalitions.

However, in Sabah, BN and Umno are working partners with GRS for the administration of the state. “According to the Chief Minister even though Umno and BN are not listed as members of GRS, they share even responsibilities in the development of the State,” he said.

Abidin who is also Paginatan Assemblyman cum Paginatan’s Parti Solidriti Tanahairku (Star) Division Chief, commended efforts of all leaders in the GRS government for successfully registering the coalition as a party entity, recently.



“In the GRS there are several parties including Parti Bersatu (PPBM), Star, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP). All of them are components within the GRS party.

“We don’t want any more disputes, but capitalise on our unity to rebuild the economy of Sabah which was badly affected by the Covid 19 pandemic which still refuses to go away.

“Our hope is that with the registration of GRS, there will be stabilisation in the politics in Sabah. That is our aim, which is to lift back the economy of Sabah,” he said. -https://www.dailyexpress.com.my/

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / https://www.dailyexpress.com.my/

.