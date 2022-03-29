A TALE OF 2 1MDB WIVES – ROGER NG’S WIFE TELLS U.S. COURT OF HOW SHE REAPED US$20 MIL PROFIT FROM INVESTING IN LEISSNER’S EX-WIFE JUDY CHAN’S FIRM – ‘NOT AT ALL,’ SAYS HWEE BIN LIN WHEN ASKED IF MONEY ACTUALLY CAME FROM 1MDB – ‘IT HAD TO COME FROM JUDY & HER FAMILY’
Ex-Goldman banker’s wife testifies in husband’s defense at 1MDB trial
NEW YORK (Reuters): The wife of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng on Monday (March 28) testified in her husband’s defense at a US trial over the looting of hundreds of millions of dollars from Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund between 2009 and 2014.
Ng, Goldman’s former chief for Malaysia, is charged with conspiring to launder money and violate an anti-corruption law.
Prosecutors say he helped his former boss Tim Leissner embezzle money from 1MDB, launder the proceeds and bribe officials to win business for Goldman.
Ng, 49, has pleaded not guilty. He argues that some US$35mil (RM147.6mil) he received from Leissner, which prosecutors characterize as kickbacks from the scheme, was actually the proceeds of a legitimate business venture between the two men’s wives.
Lim’s testimony came on the second day of the defense’s case in the trial, which began in early February.
Lim said she and Chan had a falling out in 2011, and Chan told her to divest her share, which had appreciated substantially. In 2012, Chan told her she was ready to transfer US$26mil (RM109.6mil), Lim testified.
When asked by Ng’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo if the money Chan said she would send to Lim came from 1MDB, Lim replied, “Not at all.”
“It had to come from Judy and her family,” Lim said.
A lawyer for Chan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Leissner, who in 2018 pleaded guilty to similar charges, testified in February that the investment Lim made in Chan’s Chinese business was a “cover story” that he and Ng concocted to explain the kickback payment so that the banks processing the funds would not grow suspicious.
The charges stem from one of the biggest financial scandals in history, in which US prosecutors say US$4.5bil (RM18.97bil) of the US$6.5bil (RM27.41bil) Goldman raised for 1MDB was diverted to government officials, bankers and their associates through bribes and kickbacks.
Goldman in 2020 paid a nearly US$3bil (RM12.65bil) fine and arranged for its Malaysian unit to plead guilty in US court.- Reuters
Roger Ng 1MDB trial: ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ extra among alternate jurors
At least US$60mil (RM253mil) diverted from the wealth fund was used to help produce the 2013 movie, according to the United States.
As recently as last week, the government showed jurors the front and back covers of the “Wolf” DVD as well as a screenshot in which Malaysian financier Jho Low — who prosecutors say was the mastermind of the 1MDB scheme — is thanked for helping make the film.
“I feel the need to disclose that I worked as a background actor/extra for ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ in late 2012 into 2013.”
The alternate, whom Brodie didn’t identify, said he or she was hired and paid by an outside casting service and received US$1,000 (RM4,216) for the gig.
“I had no interaction with any of the producers or anyone on the financial side of the film,” the alternate told the judge, adding that he or she wouldn’t mention it in deliberations if part of the panel that decides the case.
The government alleges that Low, now a fugitive, siphoned billions of dollars from 1MDB, for which Goldman Sachs Group Inc arranged a trio of bond deals.
Former Goldman banker Roger Ng (pic) is on trial, accused of conspiring to violate US anti-bribery laws and launder money in the plundering of the fund.
“I do not believe this poses a problem,” Brodie said of the disclosure.
None of the lawyers said anything, and the judge called a break.- Bloomberg