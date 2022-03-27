RACIST AS EVER, PENANG UMNO GOES ON WARPATH – NORLIZA ATTACKS ‘DISGUSTING’ PENANG CHINESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE – LASHES OUT AT PETTY DAP – INDEED WHEN ‘BOSSKU’ COME TO TOWN, STRAIGHTAWAY THE RACISM BAROMETER SHOOTS UP – HARKING BACK TO DAYS WHEN GUAN ENG FIRST BECAME CM & HOW UMNO, GERAKAN & MCA TRIED ALL WAYS & MEANS TO ROCK HIM

Penang Wanita BN chairperson Norliza Abdul Rahim has expressed disgust over what she claimed to be negative attitudes shown by certain individuals in connection with former premier Najib Razak’s visit to the island.

Specifically, Norliza targeted Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce (PCCC) president Hong Yeam Wah and Komtar assemblyperson Teh Lai Hin who had issued statements against Najib’s visit to Penang on Friday.

“I felt disgusted by the negative attitude of both leaders,” said Norliza, who is also Penang Wanita Umno chief, in a statement today.

“PCCC seems to represent only a tiny fraction of Penang Chinese business captains who are wealthy and well-connected.

“PCCC should be apolitical and concentrate on business-related matters,” she said, accusing Hong of being a DAP mouthpiece.

Yesterday, Hong rejected the notion that the Chinese community welcomed Najib’s visit to the state.

This was after Federation of Malaysia Zhang Clan Association president Anthony Chang said at an event yesterday that he received Najib with open arms on behalf of the Chinese community in Penang.

DAP leaders petty

Meanwhile, Norliza also said Teh had reportedly criticised the presence of Penang Chinese Town Hall leaders at the gathering with Najib as crossing the bottom line of social ethics and principles.

“Such a statement criticising those present is uncalled for.

“It shows how petty DAP leaders can be,” she stressed.

She also shot back at the DAP over their stance from criticising former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his first 22-years as prime minister to being a part of the Pakatan Harapan federal administration during his second tenure in power.

“Can DAP claim to be principled and upholding social ethics?

“They should refrain from talking on moral high ground if they do not have one,” she said.

“Najib’s strong appeal in the Chinese community in Penang has obviously caused sleepless nights to both PCCC and DAP,” she added.

As part of his visit, Najib attended both formal and informal functions during his trip to Penang. The events were held mostly among the island’s Chinese community.

The Pekan MP was a keynote speaker at the 2nd Penang International Business and Investment Summit.

He also visited the Teoh Kongsi, a night market spot in Jelutong, as well as Chew Jetty, where photographs shared on his Facebook page boasted a grand welcome by a packed crowd of supporters.

MKINI

