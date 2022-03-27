WHAT NEW MISCHIEF IS MAHATHIR UP TO – WHY DO NON-MALAYS NEED MALAY GOVTS TO BE GENEROUS TO THEM – MALAYSIA BELONGS TO THE NON-MALAYS AS MUCH AS IT DOES TO THE MALAYS – ‘WHY TALK ABOUT MALAY GOVTS BEING FAIR TO NON-MALAYS WHEN THE OPPOSITE IS TRUE?’ – MAKE NO MISTAKE, NON-MALAYS DON’T TRUST MAHATHIR AN INCH – & NEVER WILL ALTHOUGH THEY MAY TOLERATE HIM NOW & THEN

Non-Malays don’t trust Mahathir

It is not that non-Malays fear Malay parties. They are, however, concerned about Malay parties led by leaders like former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Why should non-Malays in general and the Chinese in particular fear Malay parties like the virtually non-existent Pejuang?

Having lost election deposits of almost all its candidates in the recent Johor state elections, Mahathir-led Pejuang is in total disarray and cannot be counted upon by non-Malays.

The party is fast fading into oblivion and in a few years, Malaysians might not even remember that the mosquito party existed.

Mahathir’s prognosis of politics is always one-sided — how Malays have been fair to non-Malays in the past, whereas non-Malays have not been appreciative of Malays; and concessions not granted to the Chinese by the British colonial power were granted by Malay governments in the post-independence period.

Such a narrow or myopic argument pays little heed to the role of the non-Malay communities in the development of the country over the decades.

It is not so much about the generosity of Malay governments, but the recognition that Chinese and Indians are citizens who have made immense contributions to the country.

The first prime minister of the country, Tunku Abdul Rahman, was liked by non-Malays for being a fair and level-headed person.

Unfortunately, this cannot be said about other prime ministers who came to power based on a definite Malay racial agenda. This is certainly not the case with Mahathir, who came to power to seek vengeance.

The good and amicable relations between the different ethnic communities were impaired permanently when Mahathir became the prime minister.

His administration actively and aggressively promoted the Malay agenda enshrined in the New Economic Policy, or infamously termed the Never-Ending Policy.

During his 22 years in office, Mahathir did more damage to the country than other prime ministers.

Yes, he was fair to the Chinese, but only to his super-rich cronies. He was generous to the Malays, too, not all of them, but those who had powerful connections to Umno.

The Malaysian Indian community suffered most under his administration.

They have not forgotten how his administration marginalised them to the extent that they have become economically and politically disabled.

What is the point of talking about Malay governments being fair to non-Malays when the opposite is true?

Mahathir deliberately and viciously undermined the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to the extent that it collapsed after a brief stint in power.

Was he fair to non-Malay representatives in PH? Was he fair to non-Malays when they were mercilessly described as “pendatang” at Malay conferences?

Mahathir should be the last person in the country to talk about the welfare and well-being of non-Malays in the country.

Perhaps he should be talking about how he systematically undermined them politically, economically and psychologically.

It is really sad that Pejuang members are being misled by Mahathir, the prime architect of Malaysia’s failure as a multiracial country.

I think Malaysians have had enough of him to put up with his nonsense.

P Ramasamy is a Penang deputy chief minister.

-https://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/

.