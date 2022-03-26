FINAL ‘SWEET MEMORY’ FOR NAJIB BEFORE HE GOES OFF TO JAIL – PKR CALLS NAJIB ‘DESPERADO DRAMA KING’ FOR ‘STAGING’ PENANG TRIP TO RALLY FOR PUBLIC SYMPATHY

A PKR leader has accused former premier Najib Abdul Razak of trying to rally public sympathy during his trip to Penang as he faces a possible jail term after a final appeal over the SRC graft case.

Penang PKR communications chief Amir Ghazali described Najib as a “desperado drama king” staging an act targeting the Chinese community.

“Anyone can arrange people or his remaining supporters to attend a rally or ceramah.

“We know that many who attended were leftover supporters of ‘Bossku’ who were arranged to pack the function,” Amir said in a statement today.

“The rakyat has the wisdom to judge the actions of someone weighed down by charges in court and may soon go to jail.

“An act or stunt ala ‘desperado’ is needed to court public sympathy,” he said.

Najib yesterday attended both formal and informal functions during his trip to Penang. The events were held mostly among the island’s Chinese community.

The Pekan MP was a keynote speaker at the 2nd Penang International Business and Investment Summit (Pibis).

He also visited the Teoh Kongsi, a night market spot in Jelutong, as well as Chew Jetty where photographs shared on his Facebook page boasted a grand welcome by a packed crowd of supporters.

Amir, however, claimed most Penangites have not forgotten how they were discriminated by Najib during his term as prime minister due to opposing views with the then state government under DAP-Pakatan Harapan.

“Therefore, I would also like to extend my congratulations over the staging of this drama that can serve as a sweet memory in prison for ‘Bossku’.

“I would also like to urge for all Malaysians to understand this current trend of, the more Umno-BN gains power, the worse the rakyat will suffer,” he said.

DAP MP condemns ‘Bossku’ supporters over scuffle with protesters

A DAP lawmaker today condemned the actions of several men believed to be supporters of former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, who scuffled with DAP Youth members protesting against Najib in Penang yesterday. Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii in a statement said that such an act was uncalled for especially against a peaceful protest. “I strongly condemn the violence against those who only wanted to voice their opinion peacefully. “Such an act should not have happened and this is part of an old-style of politics that we are trying to change for the betterment of the country,” he said. His statement was in response to an incident in Bukit Mertajam when a group of individuals gathered at a food court to protest against Najib, who was scheduled to attend an event there. Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii The group was confronted by three men wearing ‘Bossku’ T-shirts who scolded them. These supporters also stopped the protesters from speaking to the media and took away banners that they had brought to the demonstration. Protester pushed Footage that was provided by DAP Youth yesterday showed one of the protesters being pushed by the men, who are said to be Najib supporters. It was learned that Bukit Mertajam DAP Youth central committee member Lim Zheng Han has lodged a police report on the incident. In his report sighted by Malaysiakini, Zheng Han said the protesters were assaulted and had their belongings taken away and destroyed by the event organiser. Yii in his statement said that DAP Youth members were protesting against Najib being treated like a VIP despite having been convicted of criminal charges. “This is something that we should not accept or even forgive, especially involving a national leader who has been convicted of corruption. “Thus, the rakyat has the right to show their protest to protect the country’s morality,” the newly elected DAP Youth chief said. A decade too late Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng in a separate statement criticised Najib’s remarks at another event in Penang yesterday, where the Umno leader tried to distance himself from a newspaper headline in 2013 where Najib reportedly said “Apa lagi Cina Mahu?” (What more do the Chinese want?) The DAP lawmaker questioned why Najib only tried to deny that he said the phrase now and further accused DAP of using it as their propaganda tool. Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng He pointed out that the headline was published by Utusan Malaysia, a publication linked to Umno. “It is bizarre for anyone to bring up a headline of a newspaper after nearly one decade and how does it have anything to do with DAP when it was Utusan Malaysia, the propaganda machine owned by Umno (that published it)? “Being a prime minister before his disgraceful downfall in the 2018 general election, he could have instructed the various government-owned news agencies and the Umno’s mouthpiece, Utusan Malaysia to deny that he ever uttered ‘apa lagi Cina mahu?’ as how he denied looting billions of ringgit from the 1MDB fund. “Why didn’t he make any effort to do that? Why wait until yesterday, almost a decade later? I would like to tell Najib that his hopeless denial is a decade too late, and if he had any credibility, he should have made the denial immediately back in 2013,” Lip Eng said. He added that he believes Najib only came up with the denial now because the 15th general election is drawing closer. MKINI

