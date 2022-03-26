‘THROW THEM OUT BUT HE WON’T. IF HE DOES, HE’S FINISHED’ – KU LI DARES ISMAIL SABRI TO SACK THE MINISTERS & DEPUTY MINISTERS WHO DIDN’T TURN UP TO BACK THEIR OWN BILL – EVEN AS KHAIRY REVEALS CABINET HAS DECIDED PAKATAN DID NOT VIOLATE MOU

He said the cabinet discussed this issue yesterday and found that the opposition MPs who voted against the motion in the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday did not contravene the MOU, which was signed in September last year.

“The MOU only applies to laws or bills which can cause a loss of confidence in the government. That concerns only the supply bill which is better known as the budget or a motion of no confidence (on the prime minister).

“I think other ordinary laws like the Sosma motion are not subject to the MOU because it does not mean loss of confidence in the government, only disagreement with a provision, in this case, Sosma. (It is) not against the government,” he told reporters after launching the national-level MyChampion in Sepang today.

The motion to extend for another five years the enforcement of the Sosma provision was not passed after 85 MPs voted for, 86 MPs voted against and 49 MPs were absent during bloc voting.

No loss of confidence in PM

Khairy said some opposition members had told him that their rejection of the Sosma motion tabled by Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin did not mean they had lost confidence in Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The opposition too stated that it did not amount to a withdrawal of support for the MOU and loss of confidence in the government.

“This is because they only disagreed with the Sosma motion, on extending the provision on a 28-day detention without trial,” he added.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on Thursday was reported as saying that Clause 4.1 of the MOU states that it would not automatically become void if a government motion was not supported.

Wan Junaidi said the MOU would only be invalidated if both parties agreed to terminate it.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke was also reported as saying that the opposition’s rejection of the Sosma provision had nothing to do with the MOU. BERNAMA

Give the sack to those who did not attend Sosma vote, says Tengku Razaleigh

Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah says ministers and deputy ministers who were not present during the vote on a motion to extend the validity of a legal provision under the Security Offenses (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) should be sacked. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, March 26, 2022.

MINISTERS and deputy ministers who were not present during the vote on a motion to extend the validity of a legal provision under the Security Offenses (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) should be sacked said Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

The Gua Musang lawmaker said those absent should be held accountable for causing an important motion on national security not to be approved. The Umno veteran added that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob should fire them for neglecting their respective responsibilities. “It is a shared responsibility when such a motion, to safeguard national security is ignored by cabinet ministers who are responsible for making the decision so that it is extended,” he was quoted as saying by Astro Awani after officiating the Gagasan Melayu Perak General Assembly Meeting today.The parliament Hansard showed that two senior ministers and five ministers were among the 29 government MPs who were not present during the vote. The official record showed that senior ministers Mohamed Azmin Ali (Gombak) and Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong) were not in the Dewan Rakyat when Parliament called for a vote at 5pm on Wednesday. Hansard also showed that five ministers, Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Santubong), Wee Ka Siong (Ayer Hitam), M. Saravanan (Tapah), Maximus Johnity Ongkili (Kota Marudu), and Annuar Musa (Ketereh) were absent during the vote. However, Wee and Saravanan are overseas on working trips. According to the Hansard, the six deputy ministers who were absent were Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah), Zahidi Zainul Abidin (Padang Besar), Eddin Syazlee Shith (Kuala Pilah), Kamarudin Jaffar (Bandar Tun Razak), Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (Pasir Puteh). The Kelantan prince said Ismail would not sack those who missed the voting as it would jeopardise his position. “He won’t do it, he won’t throw them out. If he throws out, he’s finished,” he said. According to him, such an outcome has never happened before with a ruling party. “You decided to bring a motion in Parliament, you know you have a small number, why not attend,” he added. On Wednesday, opposition lawmakers voted against a motion to extend the validity of a legal provision that allows suspects to be detained for up to 28 days under Sosma. Eighty-six MPs voted against the motion to 85 for the motion. Fifty lawmakers were absent. Sub-section 4(5) of Sosma must be reviewed every five years and will cease in July unless both Houses agree to extend the clause. The provision was first enforced on July 31, 2012, and renewed for the first time in 2017. TMI

