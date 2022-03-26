SHAFIE STRENGTHENS HIS GRIP IN SABAH – AS 2 ASSEMBLYMEN WHO QUIT DAP JOINS HIS WARISAN – SIGNALS READINESS TO WORK WITH ANY COALITION THAT WINS GE15 – ‘WE DON’T WANT ANOTHER SHERATON MOVE. I AM SURE NO COALITION WILL BE ABLE TO RULE WITH AN ABSOLUTE MAJORITY AFTER GE15’

Warisan open to alliance with any party that wins GE15, says Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan president Shafie Apdal says his party is willing to work with any political coalition that secures the people’s mandate after the 15th general election (GE15).

Short of saying Warisan will become a power-broker after the next polls, the Semporna MP said no one party enjoyed a comfortable majority in the country currently.

“We don’t want another Sheraton Move,” he told reporters here today, referring to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government due to defections by its MPs two years ago.

“I am also sure no coalition will be able to rule with an absolute majority after GE15.

“Although Barisan Nasional (BN) won in Johor and Melaka, the voter turnout was low. This means many did not go out to vote, particularly young people.”

Shafie said Warisan was focused on shoring up its position in Sabah and was open to working with Sabah-based parties ahead of GE15.

“We can work with any local party to make sure we can champion Sabah’s rights, as embedded in the Federal Constitution.

“It will strengthen Sabah and Malaysia,” he said.

Earlier today, former DAP assemblymen Justin Wong and Calvin Chong joined Warisan. With that, the party now has 19 seats in the state assembly.

Political observers have said with the additional assemblymen in its fold, Warisan could take advantage of any possible fallout between Sabah Bersatu and BN, both of which are part of the GRS coalition government. FMT

Two Sabah reps who quit DAP join Warisan

Two Sabah assemblypersons who resigned from DAP have joined Warisan. They are Sri Tanjong assemblyperson Justin Wong Yung Bin and Elopura assemblyperson Calvin Chong. The duo submitted their party membership forms during a press conference led by Warisan president Shafie Apdal in Kota Kinabalu today. The duo resigned from DAP in January. “They conveyed to me their wishes to continue the struggle for Sabahans,” Shafie told the press conference. He added that no inducement was offered, pointing out that Warisan was not a ruling party. Wong said he wanted to join a Sabah-based party because of feedback from his constituents. He also defended his decision to leave DAP. “I left DAP not because of my personal interest but because of a loss of direction and infighting in the party that caused me to leave,” he added. Warisan president Shafie Apdal Chong also cited the same reason for leaving DAP. He said he remained steadfast with the opposition and that was why he joined Warisan, another opposition party, instead of defecting to the ruling coalition. The state government is composed of several coalitions, including Perikatan Nasional, BN, and PBS under the banner of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

