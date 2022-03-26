GUAN ENG SOUNDS OUT A REAL WARNING – DAP TO LOSE 5 OF ITS 42 PARLIAMENTARY SEATS IN GE15 – IF VOTING PATTERNS IN JOHOR STATE POLLS PERSIST

PETALING JAYA: The DAP expects to lose up to five seats from its present 42 parliamentary seats based on the voting patterns in the recent Johor state elections, party chairman Lim Guan Eng said today.

He said the results in Johor had also shown that DAP should retain four of the current five parliamentary seats in the state, adding that the Labis constituency may pose some difficulties.

“Johor Umno deputy chairman Nur Jazlan Mohamed recently said he would not recontest his Pulai parliamentary seat because based on the Johor state election results, he would lose.

“Nur Jazlan said that despite the party winning 40 out of the 56 state seats, Barisan Nasional (BN) is not the majority party in Johor as it won only 43% of the popular vote.

“This means that DAP is still relevant in the state,” Lim said when making his maiden address as party chairman at the Selangor DAP political retreat today.

On Thursday, Nur Jazlan announced that he was not going to try and wrest back the Pulai seat that he lost in the last general election (GE14) to Amanah deputy chief Salahuddin Ayub.

Meanwhile, Lim believes that there was still time for DAP to work at retaining all 42 seats it currently holds in the next general election (GE15).

“This can happen if the opposition parties find a formula to pool their strength to fight BN and not contest against each other,” he said.

He added that this formula was also needed for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to retain the state governments that it had won in GE14.

Lim also spoke on the need for all PH parties to only use the coalition’s logo in any future polls.

“We need to share our victories so that together we can win more seats. There is no point for DAP or PKR winning seats using our respective logos if we cannot win power together.

“For this reason, there must be a common logo acceptable by all and the Johor state elections has proven that the PH logo won more seats compared with other opposition parties,” he said.

In the recent Johor polls, PKR chose to use its own logo instead of the PH logo. The party said the coalition had still won in GE14 when all PH component parties used the PKR logo, as the coalition had not been registered yet then.

