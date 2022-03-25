A SPLIT IN UMNO’S CABINET CLUSTER? – SELECTED MINISTERS & DEPUTY MINISTERS HAVE ‘POWER’ BREAKFAST MEETING AT HOTEL – BUT DENY DISCUSSING DISSOLUTION OF PARLIAMENT – SHOULD ISMAIL SABRI WATCH HIS BACK?

No talk of Parliament dissolution at hotel gathering, says Mahdzir

PETALING JAYA: The dissolution of Parliament was not discussed during a gathering of several Umno ministers at a hotel in Putrajaya earlier today, says party vice-president Mahdzir Khalid.

Mahdzir, who is the rural development minister, also denied that the gathering of ministers and deputy ministers was meant to be a meeting.

“When was this meeting? There was no discussion about dissolving Parliament. There wasn’t even a meeting,” he told Berita Harian in a brief text.

Meanwhile, deputy communications and multimedia minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin said he was not involved in the gathering, adding that he did not even know it was taking place.

“Maybe I wasn’t invited,” said the Padang Besar MP.

Among those spotted entering the hotel after 8am were communications and multimedia minister Annuar Musa and federal territories minister Shahidan Kassim. They left shortly after 10am.

Also seen at the hotel were higher education minister Noraini Ahmad, housing and local government minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican, entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister Noh Omar and national unity minister Halimah Sadique.

Annuar had reportedly told the media he was just there for breakfast.

