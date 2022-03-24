TOO BAD, NAJIB & ZAHID – ISMAIL SABRI DEFIES UMNO ‘DEVILS’ OUT TO BREAK UP HIS GOVT! – ANTI-PARTY HOPPING BILL DEMANDED BY THE OPPOSITION TO BE TABLED ON APRIL 11 – AS ISMAIL TRIES TO SAVE HIS PM-SHIP AMID THREATS OF ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ MOTIONS FROM HIS OWN UMNO PARTY

Wan Junaidi: Special sitting on April 11 to table anti-party hopping bill

KUALA LUMPUR: The anti-party hopping Bill will be tabled in a special Dewan Rakyat sitting on April 11, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar .

He added that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had given his assurance that the anti-hopping Bill will be tabled and debated in the special sitting held during Ramadan.

“I had an opportunity to discuss with the Prime Minister and we have agreed that the sitting on April 11 will be held for us to debate the anti-hopping Bill.

“The Prime Minister has given me the assurance that we will table the Bill and let the MPs decide themselves whether they want to support it or not,” Wan Junaidi told the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday (March 23).

He added that the special session will be called under the Standing Orders 11 (3) of the Dewan Rakyat, which allows the Prime Minister to call for a special parliamentary meeting outside of the set schedule, if “public interest requires” it.

Wan Junaidi said he also took note of some MPs who had asked for the special sitting to be extended by two or three days, as one day would be insufficient for the debates.

“There is no problem for the Parliament to sit during the fasting month. We used to do this but not any more.

“However, there are no problems for Muslims to get matters done during the fasting month,” said Wan Junaidi.

Earlier, Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) asked Wan Junaidi to give a date for the special sitting to table and debate the anti-hopping Bill, which the Prime Minister had committed to.

Last September, the Perikatan Harapan government signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Pakatan Harapan to bring reforms and political stability for the nation.

Among the agreements was that the Opposition will not push for early general election before July 31.

Among the reforms include the tabling of anti-hopping laws.

A special bi-partisan committee was set up to look into the suitable proposed anti-hopping laws.

Last month, Wan Junaidi assured that the proposed law would be tabled this current Dewan Rakyat meeting, which ends on Thursday (March 24).

Wan Junaidi hinted that amendments to the Federal Constitution would be done to stop party-hopping rather than passing a specific anti-hopping law for the purpose.

However, on March 19, Wan Junaidi said that the tabling of the proposed amendments would be delayed or held at a special Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Wan Junaidi said the Cabinet believes the Bill still requires further consultation through engagement sessions with other stakeholders, particularly, Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.

ANN

.