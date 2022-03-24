WHAT BLUNDERING BIDEN & U.S. FEAR MOST HAS HAPPENED – PUTIN SWITCHES GAS INVOICING TO ROUBLES FOR EUROPEAN BUYERS – IN WHAT IS THE FIRST NAIL IN THE PETRO-DOLLAR’S COFFIN – NO MATTER HOW MUCH HYSTERICAL & PANICKY BIDEN ACCUSES RUSSIA OF WAR CRIMES IN UKRAINE

Russia to switch gas invoicing to roubles for European buyers

Russia will begin to invoice European gas buyers in roubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, in a move that pushed natural gas prices higher and boosted the Russian currency.

“The collective west has killed all trust in their currencies,” Putin added as he announced the move. Moscow would “in the shortest possible time” implement measures to transfer invoicing for natural gas supplies into roubles for “so-called unfriendly countries”, he said.

Gas futures tied to TTF, Europe’s wholesale gas price, jumped 18 per cent on Wednesday to €117 per megawatt hour, almost seven times higher than a year ago.

But the announcement left commodity traders rushing to understand its full implications for making payments and — crucially — pricing.

Analysts said that changes to the payment currency would probably create significant practical difficulties for European importers of Russian gas. Putin gave the central bank and the government a week to find a way to allow buyers to acquire roubles on the domestic market.

But the Kremlin statement suggested Russia would not alter the underlying terms in contracts, which could materially alter the prices buyers have to pay.

Contracts for Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe are typically denominated in euros, but most already include an option to pay in roubles.

Putin said: “It makes no sense to supply Russian goods to Europe and get their goods in their currency. There will be a switch of gas payments to roubles.”

US says Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine

Egypt is seeking support from the IMF, as soaring wheat and oil prices pose economic challenges

Economists warned that the German economy is heading for a slowdown this year, as the war in Ukraine drives up energy and food prices

Moscow’s stock exchange will partially reopen on Thursday, after being closed for more than three weeks following the imposition of sanctions

French carmaker Renault will suspend some of its Russian operations indefinitely and review its stake in a local carmaker

Nestlé, the world’s largest food company, will halt sales of KitKat, Nesquik and several dozen other brands in Russia

In stock markets, Europe’s Stoxx 600 ended the day down 1 per cent. The US benchmark S&P 500 closed down 1.2 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.3 per cent

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, topped $120 a barrel on Wednesday and settled at $121.60 Military developments: Ukrainian forces gained some momentum around Kyiv on Wednesday and pushed Russian forces back in some areas, according to a senior US defence official

Russian troops in northern Ukraine are reorganising before resuming “large-scale offensive operations”, the UK’s ministry of defence said

Nato leaders are preparing to send equipment to Ukraine for use in defending against chemical and nuclear weapons Russian and Ukrainian military claims cannot be independently verified

Renewed concerns about oil outlook push Brent crude above $120 The price of Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose 5.4 per cent to $121.78 a barrel in midday trade in New York on Wednesday, after settling at $115.48 a barrel on Tuesday. Oil prices surged when Russia invaded Ukraine last month and approached $140 a barrel because of concerns about supply disruptions and sanction-led shortages. But the price dipped below $100 a barrel early last week on hopes of positive Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Coronavirus-related lockdowns in China at the time, potentially lowering global energy demand, may have also contributed to that decline. The US and its European allies plan to escalate sanctions on Russia and some EU member states called on Europe to follow the US and immediately ban Russian energy imports. However, German chancellor Olaf Scholz warned this could lead to a recession in Europe because of its reliance on Russian energy. Russia limited capacity on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s pipeline that sends crude oil to global markets because it is repairing storm-damaged loading terminals. Up to 1mn barrels a day of oil could be cut for two months while repairs are made. Oil traders expect oil prices to surge further this year because of a supply strain. Doug King, head of RCMA’s Merchant Commodity Fund, forecasts oil prices will jump to between $200 and $250 a barrel this year. However Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at Trafigura, expects a peak price of $150 a barrel this summer.