ZAHID ORDERS ISMAIL SABRI – TERMINATE MOU WITH OPPOSITION NOW – IN DESPERATE BID TO GET PM TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT WHILE PINNING THE BLAME ON PAKATAN – YET ZAHID & NAJIB WERE THEMSELVES CONSPICUOUSLY ABSENT FROM PARLIAMENT

Zahid: Terminate MOU with Opposition now

GEORGE TOWN: The Opposition violated the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government by voting against the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) in Parliament, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“As such the government must end the MOU now and free itself from weak cooperation as it is clear we must have our own strong majority and not rely on the Opposition.

“It is clear the government’s inability to extend the detention period was a direct result of the Opposition’s failure to keep its promise where it should agree to or abstain from any motion brought by the government,” the Umno president said in a Facebook post on Thursday (March 24).

“The present government will not be respected as it is seen as unstable and will not be able to function smoothly by putting forward good policies,” he said.

“This clearly shows our determination and stance during last week’s Umno general assembly were rational and well founded,” he added.

Under the MOU signed on Sept 13, Pakatan Harapan pledged not to raise or support a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri or block Budget 2022 in exchange for the government’s implementation of several reforms including an agreement not to dissolve Parliament earlier than July 31.

In the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday (March 23), 84 MPs supported the Sosma motion when a bloc vote was called, with 86 opposing and 50 absent.

Hansard shows BN, Perikatan whips Zahid, Azmin and Nik Zawawi among the 49 absent during Sosma extension vote

According to the Hansard, a total of 49 MPs were absent — including 31 government backbenchers and 28 Opposition MPs — when the vote took place at 4.50pm. — Bernama pic
KUALA LUMPUR — Three party whips aligned with the ruling coalition were absent during the vote to approve a motion under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) in Parliament yesterday.

Barisan Nasional (BN) whip Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia whip Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Gombak), and PAS whip Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (Pasir Puteh) were among the 49.

Umno’s Besut MP Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh (Besut) was initially marked as absent, but his attendance was corrected today by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.

Several had valid reasons for being absent, including PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (Port Dickson), PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (Marang), and DAP’s Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang who are all under quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

Najib, who was also attending his 1MDB trial, did not attend the session despite it being adjourned before the voting took place.

In comparison, Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, who requested an early adjournment to his criminal trial, was present during the vote.

Parti Warisan Sabah Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Semporna) was also absent as he was attending the Sabah state legislative assembly sitting.

Yesterday, the motion to extend the enforcement of sub-section 4(5) of Sosma for another five years was rejected after a bloc vote saw 86 MPs voting against and 85 in favour.

Following that, Umno minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said PH has violated Article 3.3 (b) of the MoU, which he claimed requires the Opposition to support any motion brought forward by the government.

Annuar himself was absent during the vote.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan also joined Annuar, urging the government to drop the MoU with PH following its failure to approve the motion under Sosma, reiterating calls for the 15th general elections.

PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil had earlier today questioned the absence of 31 government MPs during the vote to approve a motion under the Sosma yesterday. MALAY MAIL

