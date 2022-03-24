ZAHID ORDERS ISMAIL SABRI – TERMINATE MOU WITH OPPOSITION NOW – IN DESPERATE BID TO GET PM TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT WHILE PINNING THE BLAME ON PAKATAN – YET ZAHID & NAJIB WERE THEMSELVES CONSPICUOUSLY ABSENT FROM PARLIAMENT

GEORGE TOWN: The Opposition violated the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government by voting against the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) in Parliament, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“As such the government must end the MOU now and free itself from weak cooperation as it is clear we must have our own strong majority and not rely on the Opposition.

“It is clear the government’s inability to extend the detention period was a direct result of the Opposition’s failure to keep its promise where it should agree to or abstain from any motion brought by the government,” the Umno president said in a Facebook post on Thursday (March 24).

The Opposition, he said, was not interested in creating political stability as it forgets promises so it was pointless for the government to continue with the MOU.

Ahmad Zahid said the Opposition’s actions had violated the agreement and ignored its commitments.

“The present government will not be respected as it is seen as unstable and will not be able to function smoothly by putting forward good policies,” he said.

“This clearly shows our determination and stance during last week’s Umno general assembly were rational and well founded,” he added.

Under the MOU signed on Sept 13, Pakatan Harapan pledged not to raise or support a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri or block Budget 2022 in exchange for the government’s implementation of several reforms including an agreement not to dissolve Parliament earlier than July 31.

In the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday (March 23), 84 MPs supported the Sosma motion when a bloc vote was called, with 86 opposing and 50 absent.