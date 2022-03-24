AS EVEN PAS & BERSATU LEADERS SUPPORT CALLS FOR KIT SIANG TO BE HONOURED – UMNO SHOWS ITS REAL & PETTY RACIST COLOURS – ‘THIS WILL COMPEL THE PUBLIC, VOTERS TOWARDS HONESTY,’ SAYS PAS SPIRITUAL ADVISER. ‘IT CAN’T BE DENIED THAT HE HAS ALSO CONTRIBUTED TO THE COUNTRY’S DEVELOPMENT’

PAS spiritual adviser Hashim Jasin and Putra president Ibrahim Ali have joined unlikely supporters for DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang to be honoured by the government.

However, there is resistance from Umno leaders who believe Lim (above) to be a racist and a negative influence on the country.

Speaking to Malaysiakini, Hashim said, in his personal opinion, Lim deserves to be honoured for his long service in Parliament.

“He has made many contributions as an opposition MP. It is very fitting if the government can give some honours to him.

“This will compel the public, voters towards honesty. It can’t be denied that he has also contributed to the country’s development,” he said.

Lim, 81, had on Sunday announced that he would be retiring from politics after over half a century in service.

This prompted Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim to urge the government to give honours to the DAP veteran.

Putra president Ibrahim, who was among Lim’s fiercest critics, said he too believes Lim should be honoured for his long service as an MP and opposition leader.

He said despite the two of them often calling each other racist, Lim’s contributions to the country and the public deserve recognition.

“Even though people like me don’t like Lim’s methods in championing Chinese issues which at times are extreme, that is his right as someone who is a staunch patriot.

“There are no Malay leaders who can match Lim’s consistency, resoluteness, and outspokenness.

“He is not a hypocrite even though he is not a Muslim,” Ibrahim told Malaysiakini.

‘History of racism’

However, Umno leaders Malaysiakini had spoken to balked at the idea of honouring Lim.

Umno supreme council member Razlan Rafii said there was no reason to be proud of Lim.

“There are no honours that should be granted to Lim, someone with a long history of racism and defiling the Federal Constitution.

“The country has witnessed division, racial tensions that led to heated situations because of him.

“His racist struggle had destroyed race relations, and he often threatened Malay rights as guaranteed by the constitution,” he said, adding that Lim’s retirement was much welcomed.

Razlan’s views were echoed by Umno Veterans’ Association secretary-general Mustapha Yaakub, who said honouring Lim was a “crazy idea”.

“This is a mind-boggling and insane suggestion. Is someone responsible for May 13 deserving of honours and to be remembered as an icon?” he said.

He added that Rais should not forget about Lim’s involvement in the May 13, 1969 riots.

Umno has for decades accused Lim of being among the instigators of the race riots which saw bloodshed between Malays and Chinese in Kuala Lumpur and other parts of the country after a deeply divisive election.

This included accusations that Lim urinated on a flag pole outside then Selangor menteri besar Harun Idris’ house.

Lim, however, has maintained that he was not in Kuala Lumpur when the riots broke out, as he had been in Sabah to help with campaigning there.

He said the accusations that he urinated outside Harun’s house was also a work of fiction.

