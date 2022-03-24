NO APRIL FOOL, PLEASE – MALAYSIA, SINGAPORE LAND TRAVEL TO RESUME ON APRIL 1 – WITHOUT NEED FOR QUARANTINE OR COVID TESTING FOR THE FULLY VAXXED

Business, Politics | March 24, 2022 6:29 pm by | 0 Comments

KUALA LUMPUR— Beginning April 1, land travel between Singapore and Malaysia will resume to a close approximation of the pre-Covid-19 era, with fully vaccinated travellers exempted from quarantine and Covid-19 testing before and after arriving.

Both prime ministers acknowledged that Malaysia and Singapore have shown encouraging progress, particularly in terms of the implementation of vaccination programmes and Covid-19 pandemic management for their respective populations.

