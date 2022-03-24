NO APRIL FOOL, PLEASE – MALAYSIA, SINGAPORE LAND TRAVEL TO RESUME ON APRIL 1 – WITHOUT NEED FOR QUARANTINE OR COVID TESTING FOR THE FULLY VAXXED

KUALA LUMPUR— Beginning April 1, land travel between Singapore and Malaysia will resume to a close approximation of the pre-Covid-19 era, with fully vaccinated travellers exempted from quarantine and Covid-19 testing before and after arriving.

The announcement was made today, in a joint statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Long, and applies to all categories of travellers and types of land transport.

Both prime ministers acknowledged that Malaysia and Singapore have shown encouraging progress, particularly in terms of the implementation of vaccination programmes and Covid-19 pandemic management for their respective populations.

MALAY MAIL

.