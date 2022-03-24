WILL NERVY ISMAIL SABRI LOSE HIS COOL AMID POWER PLAY BY ‘BOSSKU’ & CO – AS OPPORTUNISTIC UMNO MPs RUSH TO PUSH HIM OUT AS PM – PAKATAN SIGNALS IT WILL BACK ISMAIL IN CONFIDENCE MOTION SO LONG AS ANTI-HOPPING BILL IS PASSED – ‘THOSE WHO HAVE ALWAYS BEEN OPPOSED TO THE MOU & THOSE AGAINST THE ANTI-HOPPING BILL WILL USE DEFEAT OF SOSMA MOTION AS A REASON TO DERAIL THE REFORMS’
Govt lost moral ground to be in power after Sosma bill defeat – Nazri
Umno veteran Nazri Abdul Aziz has claimed that the government lost its moral ground to continue being in power after losing a bloc vote yesterday.
Nazri said democratic precedents in the UK dictate that if a government bill is defeated, the right thing to do is to hold fresh polls and get back a mandate from the public.
The government yesterday narrowly failed to pass a bill to extend a provision allowing detention without trial under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma). The bill was defeated 84-86.
Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, Nazri (BN-Padang Rengas) acknowledged Pakatan Harapan’s argument that voting against the Sosma bill did not violate the opposition coalition’s memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Putrajaya.
However, he said politics is also about perception and in the public’s eye, the government which is supposed to have a majority had lost in a vote – and the reason why was irrelevant.
“The fact is we lost the bill… and to me, the question is the matter of perception, I feel we have no moral ground to be the government.
“So I leave it to my party to decide. They have pushed (for snap polls) and at that time I had resisted, saying we should not have a general election (now) because there is no reason to and we have the MOU.
“But today, I have no moral ground to stand here (in Parliament), and say that we need not dissolve (Parliament) and have a general election,” he added.
Nazri had previously spoken out sternly against snap polls, saying Umno would be putting its own interest before the public.
He does not plan to contest in the 15th general election.
Not a confidence vote – Loke
Nazri’s view that the government losing a bill was tantamount to losing the confidence of the House is debatable.
Anthony Loke (Harapan-Seremban) argued that the Sosma bill was not a vote of confidence, and had assured the coalition’s support for a constitutional amendment today.
Likewise, parliamentary observer Ong Ooi Heng said losing the Sosma bill doesn’t mean the government is facing a crisis of collapse since it’s just a normal government motion.
Ong explained, according to the convention of the Westminster system, only when a motion of confidence or supply bill fails to pass shall it mean that the government had lost majority support in Parliament.
Hence, there is no need for the minister or the prime minister to resign over the incident. MKINI
MP fears govt defeat on Sosma will derail MoU, anti-hopping bill
PETALING JAYA: A Pakatan Harapan (PH) MP has voiced concern that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the opposition and the government now hangs in the balance after the debacle on a controversial law.
DAP’s Charles Santiago said the government’s failure to approve a motion under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) yesterday should not be used as an excuse to cancel the MoU and key reforms like the anti-hopping bill.
The Klang MP was commenting on calls for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to review the MoU with PH after the government lost in a bloc vote on a Sosma provision.
Earlier today, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan called for a review of the MoU, saying PH could not be trusted. Yesterday, communications and multimedia minister Annuar Musa said PH’s action had essentially nullified the MoU.
“The government’s failure to approve the Sosma motion was not PH’s fault. Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional MPs were the ones who did not support the motion,” Santiago told FMT.
“But I am concerned that those who have always been opposed to the MoU and those against the anti-hopping bill will use this as a reason to derail the reforms.”
Santiago said he hoped that Ismail would reiterate his commitment to the MoU and anti-hopping bill.
He also said he did not believe the opposition’s vote against the Sosma provision went against the MoU as it was not a supply bill.
“The government is only considered to have lost its majority when it fails to pass a supply bill. Only supply bills carry the connotation that the government cannot function without sufficient support,” he said.
Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat rejected the motion to extend the enforcement of sub-section 4(5) of Sosma for another five years.
The motion, tabled by home minister Hamzah Zainudin, was not passed in a bloc vote after 84 MPs voted in favour and 86 against. The remaining 50 MPs were absent. FMT