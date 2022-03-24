The Dewan Rakyat rejected the motion to extend the enforcement of sub-section 4(5) of Sosma for another five years after 84 MPs voted in favour and 86 against it. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: A Pakatan Harapan (PH) MP has voiced concern that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the opposition and the government now hangs in the balance after the debacle on a controversial law.

DAP’s Charles Santiago said the government’s failure to approve a motion under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) yesterday should not be used as an excuse to cancel the MoU and key reforms like the anti-hopping bill.

The Klang MP was commenting on calls for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to review the MoU with PH after the government lost in a bloc vote on a Sosma provision.

Earlier today, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan called for a review of the MoU, saying PH could not be trusted. Yesterday, communications and multimedia minister Annuar Musa said PH’s action had essentially nullified the MoU.

“The government’s failure to approve the Sosma motion was not PH’s fault. Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional MPs were the ones who did not support the motion,” Santiago told FMT.

“But I am concerned that those who have always been opposed to the MoU and those against the anti-hopping bill will use this as a reason to derail the reforms.”

Santiago said he hoped that Ismail would reiterate his commitment to the MoU and anti-hopping bill.

He also said he did not believe the opposition’s vote against the Sosma provision went against the MoU as it was not a supply bill.

“The government is only considered to have lost its majority when it fails to pass a supply bill. Only supply bills carry the connotation that the government cannot function without sufficient support,” he said.

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat rejected the motion to extend the enforcement of sub-section 4(5) of Sosma for another five years.

The motion, tabled by home minister Hamzah Zainudin, was not passed in a bloc vote after 84 MPs voted in favour and 86 against. The remaining 50 MPs were absent.  FMT

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

