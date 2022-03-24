END GAME NOT ONLY FOR ‘THANOS’ HAMZAH BUT ALSO FOR ISMAIL SABRI? – WILL A ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ VOTE AGAINST THE PM BE NEXT? – SOSMA MOTION DEFEATED – NAJIB & ZAHID LEAD MAJOR SNUB IN PARLIAMENT BY 30 GOVT MPs – AND WHILE THE OPPOSITION ALSO REJECTED HAMZAH’S OPPRESSIVE BID – PAKATAN SAYS WILL BACK ISMAIL IF ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ VOTE TABLED AS PART OF MOU DEAL
Don’t blame opposition for defeat of Sosma motion, Anthony Loke says
“The 30 who did not show up were the ones who failed to pass the amendment so do not blame us (the opposition),” he said.
The amendment bill – tabled by Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin – to extend the enforcement of subsection 4(5) of Sosma by five years was rejected by a division vote (86-84) in Parliament yesterday.
Loke also corrected Annuar Musa (Ketereh-BN), who claimed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers had nullified the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between PH and Putrajaya because they voted against the Sosma amendment.
“I want to correct what YB Ketereh said yesterday on Facebook. YB Ketereh said that we have canceled the MOU because we rejected the proposal.
“He used provision 3.3B of our MOU, which reads ‘subject to the evaluation and implementation of the transformation in this MOU of understanding, PH takes a supportive or neutral stance in the process of approving any government motion or bill of law’,” he said.
“He stopped there but the sentence in the MOU had a continuation, which reads ‘another bill, whose failure to pass it is a form of distrust or lack of confidence in the government after the process of drafting the bill was negotiated and agreed upon in principle’,” he said.
“This is also in line with what we agreed in the MOU. This clearly shows that even though we have a MOU, it does not mean that we support all or oppose all. There are things we agree with we support, there are things we disagree, we oppose because that is our right as opposition, as lawmakers.”
Nevertheless, Loke said the Sosma amendment bill was not negotiated with the opposition.
DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke says Putrajaya should take the blame for the defeat of the motion on the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 and not pin the loss on opposition lawmakers. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Nazir Sufari, March 24, 2022.
“We did not agree and rejected the Sosma proposal but does that mean that prime minister has lost support? The answer is no because our obligation is to approve the Budget 2022, which we did. So the question of the motion of trust in the PM does not arise at all,” he said.
Loke said if there was suspicion that the opposition had lost trust in the PM then a motion of confidence should be brought forth in Parliament.
“But you will see that the PM does have our support if this motion comes up,” he said.
Loke said it was a parliamentary victory that the opposition won yesterday as it proved that not all motions or bills brought by the executive can be approved and showed that Parliament is not a rubber stamp.
However, Loke said the opposition will support the constitutional amendment bill today.
Besides Annuar, Zahid has also called on the government to reexamine the MOU.
Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan also cast doubt on the opposition’s credibility.
Both claimed that PH had violated the MOU by refusing to support the government. TMI
Seven ministers among 29 govt MPs absent during Sosma vote, says Hansard
TWO senior ministers and five ministers were among the 29 government MPs who did not vote for the government’s amendment bill for the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), said the Hansard.
The official record of parliamentary debates, which was published today, showed that senior ministers Mohamed Azmin Ali (Gombak) and Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong) were not in the Dewan Rakyat when Parliament called for a vote at 5pm yesterday.
Hansard also showed that five ministers – Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Santubong), Wee Ka Siong (Ayer Hitam), M. Saravanan (Tapah), Maximus Johnity Ongkili (Kota Marudu), and Annuar Musa (Ketereh) – were absent during the vote.
According to Hansard, the six deputy ministers who were absent were Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah), Zahidi Zainul Abidin (Padang Besar), Eddin Syazlee Shith (Kuala Pilah), Kamarudin Jaffar (Bandar Tun Razak), Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (Pasir Puteh).
On the opposition side, there were 18 MPs who were absent from Parliament when the vote was taken. Two independents were also absent.
Of these, 10 are from PKR, three from Warisan and two each from DAP and Pejuang. The remaining who were absent were from Parti Sarawak Bersatu and two independents.
The amendment bill – tabled by Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin – to extend the enforcement of Subsection 4(5) of Sosma for another five years was rejected by division vote (86-85) in Parliament yesterday.
Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun when announcing the vote noted that 49 MPs were absent. – TMI
