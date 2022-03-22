THIS IS WHY NAJIB IS A CONVICTED CRIMINAL – INSTEAD OF REPENTING HIS WRONGDOINGS LIKE PAYING UP HIS SOP FINES & REPRIMANDING HIS ABUSIVE OFFICERS – HE GOES AROUND THROWING FAECES AT EVERYBODY ELSE – IN OTHER WORDS, EVERYBODY ELSE IS TO BLAME EXCEPT FOR HIMSELF!

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s officers had refused to accept four fines over health protocol violations.

This was revealed by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in response to Najib’s Facebook post in which the latter questioned why DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang was not fined for hugging numerous people during the party’s national congress on Sunday.

“Why were Anugerah Juara Lagu artistes fined for hugging people while the Health Ministry did not do so for DAP?

“I don’t have bad intentions (in asking this question). This gang (DAP supporters) really enjoy accusing me of violating health protocols, prompting KJ (Khairy) to repeatedly issue me fines,” wrote Najib.

Kompaun sudah dikeluarkan kepada @limkitsiang. KKM juga harap @NajibRazak bayar satu kompaun yang dikeluarkan semasa PRN Johor yang masih belum settle. KKM juga harap @NajibRazak menerima 4 lagi kompaun yang dihantar melalui pos daftar yang pegawai DS enggan terima sebelum ini. https://t.co/6wS3eO3lOK pic.twitter.com/xXFql3u8Io — Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) March 22, 2022

Khairy explained on his Twitter account that a fine was issued against Lim today.

According to a photograph of the fine, which Khairy shared, Lim had violated the law by “hugging at a social function”.

At the same time, Khairy also urged Najib to pay the fine issued to him during the recently concluded Johor election campaign.

“The Health Ministry also hopes that Najib will accept the four fines issued through registered post because Najib’s officers refused to accept it earlier,” wrote Khairy.

On March 8, a team of Health Ministry officers had attempted to hand the fines to Najib but was met with one of Najib’s officers instead.

Two days later, Khairy announced that five fines were issued to Najib but only one had been successfully handed over.

Under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, the Health Ministry can issue fines of up to RM1,000 to those who do not comply with the ministry director-general’s orders.

Among the Covid-19 protocols that are currently still in place are wearing masks in public places, signing in using the MySejahtera application and maintaining physical distance from one another.

In an immediate response, Najib replied on Facebook stating that he would pay the five fines.

However, Najib questioned why the Health Ministry only issued fines against Lim and not the other people who hugged him.

Lim’s political secretary Syahredzan Johan also confirmed that the former had received the fine and will comply in due course.