DON’T JUST PROTEST – TERMINATE MOU IMMEDIATELY, MAT SABU! – IT’S CLEAR ISMAIL SABRI, UMNO & BERSATU WILL ALL NEED ‘FROGS’ TO GET THE UPPERHAND OF EACH OTHER AFTER GE15 – NO WONDER THE STONEWALLING ON ANTI-HOPPING LAW

FAILING to table the anti-party hopping bill in the Dewan Rakyat during this meeting is a breach of a key agreement in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Putrajaya and the opposition, civil society groups said.

“I urge the government to please table the Bill, and if we need to amend it, it can be done later, at least install it first,” said Nazri. MALAY MAIL

“We cannot jump around, it is embarrassing.

Umno’s Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz who also stood up to debate on the Bill has supported Mohamad’s call, similarly indicating urgency.

Mohamad, also known as Mat Sabu, said this in relation to the country’s current political instability, claiming that it was the Sheraton Move which sparked this instability.

“If the anti-party hopping Bill is not tabled and passed this Parliament sitting, my friends from the party and myself will bring this to the streets, since we are seemed to be ignored when we are speak through Parliament,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today during his turn to debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill (2021) 2022.

“The anti-party hopping Bill needs to be expedited, otherwise how can we practise Parliament democracy?

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Kota Raja MP Mohamad Sabu said his friends in the party are ready to go to the streets since they are ignored when they speak in Parliament regarding the matter.

Though Putrajaya has confirmed its decision to postpone the tabling of the bill, it has yet to announce a new date.

Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) chairman Thomas Fann said the anti-party hopping law must be gazetted before the 15th general election (GE15) is called.

This, he said, should be done immediately to restore public confidence in the country’s elections and political system.

Fann said Bersih is extremely concerned with the foot-dragging by Ismail’s government in tabling the bill.

“The anti-party hopping law is part of the MOU and the timeframe for passing this bill is the current parliament meeting.

“It is the responsibility of every MP and party to ensure that a law exists before GE15 to deal with the kind of betrayal by elected reps we witnessed the past four years since GE14,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

Bersih will present a memorandum on #AntiLompatPartiSEKARANG to parliament today, demanding that the bill be expedited.

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar receives a memorandum on the anti-party-hopping bill from Bersih chairman Thomas Fann near the Parliament. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Seth Akmal, March 22, 2022.

Last week, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the anticipated anti-party hopping law needs to be deliberated further before it can be tabled in Parliament.

The bill also seeks to limit the tenure of the prime minister.

“The cabinet has decided that the bill needs further deliberation with stakeholders, especially Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional to gain their support.

“Under article 159 of the Federal Constitution, a two-thirds majority is needed to amend the constitution,” Wan Junaidi said.

On March 1, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said that Ismail had said the anti-party hopping law will be tabled this week in the Dewan Rakyat.

Anwar said they received an assurance from the prime minister that an amendment to the constitution related to the anti-party hopping bill will be tabled.

Fann said voters did not vote in MPs so that they can trade themselves to the highest bidder in terms of appointment to government positions, more allocations or immunity from prosecution.

“Return the mandate to the people, pass the anti-party hopping law immediately.

“It should be tabled in this sitting in keeping with the term of the MOU, otherwise it will be considered a breach and PH may terminate the MOU.”

He added that there are still important reforms such as the restoration of the Parliamentary Services Act that need to be passed.

Meanwhile, Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4 Centre) executive director Cynthia Gabriel said the group is incredibly disturbed by the delay of the bill’s tabling and the government’s blatant lack of commitment to the MOU.

She said that anti-party hopping law must be tabled as promised and asked the prime minister for an explanation.

“We urge Ismail not to bow to political pressure and stay true to the commitment as laid out in the MOU.

“Prime minister Sabri must answer for this (tabling of bill).” TMI