Govt has no plans to ban child marriage, says minister

PUTRAJAYA does not intend to ban child marriage, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun said.

In written her parliamentary reply to Nurul Izzah Anwar (Permatang Pauh-PH), the minister said the government continues to be dedicated in preventing child marriage.

Rina said there are many different facets that need to be addressed in preventing child marriages, apart from modifying statutory clauses.

She added that the issue should be addressed through education, activism, strengthening of the family institution and providing community socioeconomic support.

“The government does not have any plans to ban underage marriage for now. However, the government remains committed to curbing underage marriage by implementing the National Strategic Plan in Handling the Causes of Child Marriages.

“At the same time, a steering committee has been formed to monitor the implementation and development of the programmes that have been planned,” she said.

Nurul Izzah had inquired about the progress of the plan to prohibit child marriage to prevent child exploitation, as well as whether Rina’s ministry will undertake talks with the various state Islamic religious authorities, as the legal age to marry falls under their jurisdiction.

Rina responded to Nurul Izzah’s second question by saying that Putrajaya would talk to the Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and the Shariah Judicial Department.

“I urge all stakeholders, whether at the federal or state government level, to be more concerned over the issue and to jointly support the government’s effort to manage underage marriage to safeguard our children’s future,” she said.

Women’s rights organisations resumed their request in October for Putrajaya to relaunch the Pakatan Harapan administration’s national plan to end child marriage.

