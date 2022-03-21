PLAYING TO THE UMNO GALLERY OR NOT, ANNUAR MUSA TALKS LIKE HE’S ACTING PM WITH ISMAIL SABRI IN VIETNAM – WARNS DAP NOT TO ‘CONFUSE’ THE PEOPLE WITH MOU TERMINATION IF ANTI-HOPPING BILL NOT PASSED – ‘THE GOVT WILL NOT BOW TO ANY THREAT’

COMMUNICATIONS and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa today told DAP to stop confusing the people about the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the government and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Annuar, who is a member of the MOU negotiation and implementation committee, said 80% of the items in the MOU have been or are being implemented.

“There are only a few things – such as the proposal to limit the term of office of the prime minister and the tabling of a law against party-hopping in Parliament – that have not been implemented, the rest are in progress and running well.

“Therefore, I advise DAP not to issue statements that could confuse the people, as if there is no understanding between the government and PH,” he told reporters in Pasir Mas today.

Annuar said the government would never bow to any threats from any political party.

“For example, yesterday, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (sic) said he wanted to end the MOU if the anti-party hopping bill is not passed in Parliament.

“This understanding is based on commitment and sincerity but if DAP tries to threaten, I want to emphasise that the government will not bow to any threat,” he said.

The MP for Ketereh, said many things needed to be considered, such as the constitution, the definition of party hopping and the consent of all political parties.

“In the latest development, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar informed that he is in preliminary talks with several political parties, some even asked for more time to discuss the matter with their members, so for me there is no question of passing the bill,” he said.

Yesterday, the media had reported that DAP will seek a definitive answer from the government on the final date for the tabling of the bill.

Lim said the party would seek confirmation from Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob or the MOU would be automatically cancelled.

Prior to this, Wan Junaidi said the bill would be tabled only after the views of all parties involved were obtained, and all engagement sessions were concluded.

Under the MOU signed last September, it was also agreed that Parliament would not be dissolved before July 21 this year. – Bernama