DAP DASHES THE HOPES OF AZMIN CARTEL, MUHYIDDIN & CO: ‘COMMON UNITED FRONT’ BETWEEN PAKATAN & PN POSSIBLE – BUT TO SLEEP WITH TRAITORS LIKE BERSATU & PAS EVER AGAIN, FORGET IT!

POLITICAL cooperation between Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional is unlikely given Bersatu’s 2020 betrayal of the former, DAP leader P. Ramasamy said today.

“PH may be a flexible opposition, but the coalition has not forgotten the misdeeds of the PN coalition, of Bersatu in particular,” Ramasamy said in a statement.

“The infamous Sheraton Move that brought about the collapse of the 22 months old PH is fresh in the minds of the leaders.

“The question is: how can PH even think of sleeping with PN, particularly Bersatu, which had brought down a legitimately elected government?”

He added that if it weren’t for the treachery of Bersatu, led by the former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, PH would still be in power.

“Given the betrayal of the Bersatu, there is little room at least for the moment to even speculate about limited electoral cooperation to dent the performance of the BN.

“Another factor that militates against a possible cooperation between PH and PN is the obnoxious role of the holier-than-thou party, PAS.

“How can DAP even think of working with PAS when the latter has consistently and vehemently attacked the former as being the source of all evil in the country?”

Ramasamy said this in response to talk of a broader “big tent” approach for the opposition to defeat the Umno-led Barisan Nasional in the general election.

This includes the possibility of PH and PN working together.

Bersatu pulled out of the PH pact in February 2020 to team up with PAS and Umno in Perikatan Nasional. This lead to the collapse of the PH government and for Bersatu president Muhyiddin to be appointed prime minister.

Umno later withdrew support for the prime minister, effectively enabling Muhyiddin’s replacement with one of its own, party vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob in August last year.

The two parties have since fallen out and have fought each other in the Sarawak, Malacca and Johor polls.

Ramasamy said PH and PN had only one thing in common – opposition to BN/Umno.

“Take this away and both the coalitions are more opposed to each other than having commonalities.

“It is not that a common united front cannot be formulated to oppose BN. Anything is possible, as they say.”

