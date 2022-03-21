SO IRONIC – ISMAIL SABRI IN VIETNAM ONLY DARES TO SAY MOU WITH OPPOSITION HAS ‘BROUGHT POLITICAL STABILITY’ – WHICH HE DIDN’T DARE SAY IN FRONT OF UMNO AGM IN KL – YET TELLS MALAYSIANS IN HANOI – ‘ALHAMDULILLAH, OUR POLITICS IS STABLE. YOU CAN COME BACK TO MALAYSIA’

Political pact has brought stability, says Ismail

HANOI: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that his government’s political pact with the opposition has led to political stability, which gave confidence that more foreign investments would flow into Malaysia.

He said that since he took over the government, the opposition and ruling parties could, for the first time in the country’s history, sit down together to discuss national issues.

“The political situation is stable now and that is why we are confident that more foreign investments will flow into Malaysia, (it is) just that many are asking for the general election to be held sooner. We are also concerned that if the general election is held sooner, this stability cannot be maintained.

“Alhamdulillah, our politics is stable. You can come back to Malaysia,” he joked when meeting Malaysian residents on the first day of his two-day official visit to Vietnam.

He said opposition politicians were not too emotional, despite having differing views, and continued to support the government in Parliament after signing the memorandum of understanding with his government.

He cited the recent amendments to the Federal Constitution related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 which had received the backing of two-thirds of MPs.

“Unlike other Bills that require a simple majority, amendments to the Constitution require a two-thirds majority and the voting is done individually and not through a voice vote, so the political situation is stable,” he added.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.