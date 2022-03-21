AGONG SHOULD INDEED MAKE LIM KIT SIANG A ‘TUN’ – FOR HIS DECADES OF CONTRIBUTION TO MALAYSIA – DON’T BANK ON ISMAIL SABRI, UMNO, MAHATHIR, MUHYIDDIN TO HAVE THE HONESTY & DECENCY TO THANK KIT SIANG, LET ALONE PROPOSE A ‘TUN-SHIP’

Lim had been in the CEC since 1966 secretary-general post for 30 years from 1969

I announce my retirement from politics

withdraw from contesting in the CEC

will also not compete in any general or state elections must remain constant in objectives, never compromise principles and ideals

He said Malaysia was kleptocracy, incompetent leaders, failed state

Iskandar Puteri MP (since 2018)

MP for Bandar Melaka(1969–1974)

Kota Melaka (1974–1978)

Petaling (1978–1982)

Kota Melaka (1982–1986)

Tanjong (1986–1999)

Ipoh Timor (2004–2013)

Gelang Patah (2013-2018)

My Comments :

To Mr Lim Kit Siang – we will certainly miss you.



Our country is a democracy. And in democratic politics you can agree or disagree with anyone. Nothing personal – just keep your eyes on the ball.

By any yardstick Mr Lim has exhibited Titanic courage and superhuman commitment to his struggle since 1966. He never wavered from what he believed in.

I did not agree with everything Mr Lim did but undoubtedly he has contributed greatly to the political development of this country.

I only wish Mr Lim and the DAP had been more flexible in pursuing their ideals. Jangan salah faham ok. The DAP must never compromise on its ideals. But you can be more flexible in the way you go about achieveing your ideals.

I also wish the DAP had been less combative and less aggressive in its politics. You could have (and still can) achieve much more by being much less combative. You can and must disagree often, but there is no need to be disagreeable.

To disagree and to be disagreeable are two different things.



Disagree yes, disagreeable no. Do tell the cadre.



I believe the DAP lost a lot when they threw in their lot behind Anwar Ibrahim. That was and still is one of the biggest mistakes made by the DAP thus far. Just days before September 2nd 1998 the late Mr Karpal Singh was hosing down Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament. Then the day after September 2nd 1998 the DAP hoisted Anwar Ibrahim up on your shoulders. That was a serious compromise on ideals just to break Malay political dominance. Did the end justify the means?

Imagine if the DAP did not support him. We would have been rid of him much sooner. The DAP could have reached greater heights. But for the first time the DAP showed that it could cooperate with a Malay political leader.



The other compromise was cooperating with Nik Aziz and the PAS. It was simply a case of ‘the enemy of my enemy is my friend’. But again the DAP showed that it could even work with the ultra-Malay, religious whackos.

Here is my simple, tested and proven advice for avoiding disaster – avoid anything that is irrational, non-scientific and without evidence. This includes religion – ALL religion, without exceptions. The moment you wade into anything that is illogical, irrational, without evidence, without proofs, non-scientific you are just wading into quicksand or worse. Avoid ALL religions.



The DAP finally achieved the greatest success when it cooperated with Bersatu, Dr Mahathir and Tan Sri Muhyiddin. At last the DAP made it to Putrajaya. Bersatu, Dr M and TSMY are all ultra-Malay graduates and byproducts of ultra-Malay UMNO. There is no denying this. Yet the DAP could cooperate with them and bring down BN/UMNO.

Post Pakatan government, now the DAP has signed an MoU directly with UMNO. Sadly the Chinese voters have said ‘enough is enough’. Hence Mr Lim, Ong Kian Ming, Tony Pua have been shown the door. Again the DAP is not beyond working even with UMNO.

So I hope the DAP will pursue this line of political thinking in the very near future. Politics is the art of the possible. Do not shy away from cooperating with anyone but without losing focus on the future of ALL the people (which includes me). No people no country. Remember people first.

So may I humbly propose that Mr Lim Kit Siang be appreciated with a TUN-ship. Tun Lim Kit Siang. It is not only that Mr Lim deserves to be so regarded but it will be a record of our own maturity as a society. Kita perlu tunjuk dewasa.



Finally my thanks to Mr Lim Kit Siang for all that you have done for the country. Also my appreciation for all your sacrifices and sufferings over the years. Let me assure you Mr Lim, we will not forget.

I hope Mr Lim will write his memoirs, with no stones left unturned and with all the details included – for the sake of posterity. If you do not write your memoirs then someone else will write it and call it the “gospel truth”.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

