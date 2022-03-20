BOMBSHELL – OH NO, NOT ANOTHER STATE ELECTION IN SABAH? – PN IS DEAD & GONE IN SABAH – BERSATU BRACES FOR EXODUS OF MEMBERS BACK TO UMNO

New coalition on the block

PERIKATAN Nasional is dead – politically, that is – in Sabah.

The national coalition, consisting of Parti Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS, Gerakan, Sabah Star and the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), has been replaced by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the state.

GRS was registered on March 14. It comprises Sabah Bersatu, Sabah Star, SAPP and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

Before that, GRS was an unregistered and loose coalition that won the Sabah elections in September 2020. Despite instances of “langgar” (breaking or breaching – it was the buzzword during Sabah’s snap polls), GRS won the state election with 38 seats even with the electoral partners contesting against each other in 17 seats. Perikatan won 17 seats, Barisan Nasional 14, PBS seven and pro-Bersatu independents won three.

GRS formed the state government with Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor instead of Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin appointed as Sabah chief minister. The GRS state government consists of Perikatan, Barisan (Umno, MCA and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah) and PBS.

Umno is not with the official GRS coalition, but it is in the GRS state government.

The big question for the 15th General Election (GE15) is whether Umno will have a loose electoral pact with GRS or whether Barisan/Umno will langgar GRS.

GE15 in Sabah might shape up into GRS vs Barisan vs Pakatan Harapan (comprising PKR, DAP, Amanah and Upko) vs Parti Warisan vs small parties and independents. Or it could be GRS + Barisan vs Pakatan vs Warisan vs small parties and independents.

If Umno takes the langgar path, its politicians will not be confined to a seat allocation agreement with Bersatu, Sabah Star, SAPP and PBS. But if Barisan and GRS can’t avoid a collision course, they risk splitting the “GRS government votes”. For example, Umno vs Bersatu in the Putatan Parlia-mentary seat would split the “government votes” and benefit either Warisan or Pakatan.

Right now, Umno is seemingly satisfied with playing a secondary role in the GRS government with Bersatu leading. But the talk is that Umno gave Bersatu two years (starting from when the GRS government was formed in September 2020) to deliver on the GRS “aku janji” (I promise) promises. If they remain undelivered, Umno might consider pulling out of the state government.

The clock is ticking; there are about six months left to the September deadline. Sabah might see the possible fall of the GRS government if Umno pulls out.

Why was GRS formed?

Some Sabah politicians admire the politics played out by local parties in Sarawak. GRS wants to be the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) of Sabah.

GPS, which comprises four local parties, swept 72 of the 82 seats in the Sarawak assembly. It is seen as a coalition independent of national parties like Umno and Bersatu.

Whereas many Sabahans see their parties – especially Sabah Umno and Sabah Bersatu – as subservient to Putrajaya.

GRS wants to offer itself as a local coalition to Sabah voters in GE15. But the irony is that Bersatu, a national party, leads it. Sabahans see Hajiji and Bung Moktar as branch managers of their parties, as the CEOs (party presidents) are from Peninsular Malaysia. In contrast, GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is the president of a Sarawak party and the Sarawak premier.

However, GRS being led by Sabah Bersatu might be a temporary state of affairs.

There’s a possibility that some Bersatu leaders in Sabah might ditch their party to become direct members of GRS. Since the removal of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister in August 2021, their political instincts might be warning them that Bersatu could be a sinking ship.

They know that Bersatu has been weakened as its president is no longer the most powerful man in Malaysia. And they saw how the party performed badly in the Melaka and Johor state elections.

If Bersatu or Perikatan sink deeper, or perhaps touch bottom, some Bersatu leaders in Sabah have prepared a Plan B. GRS is their Plan B.

But if these Bersatu leaders might have to rethink their assumption that the GRS coalition will keep its grip on power until GE15. GRS is as permanent as Perikatan – which is no longer a player in Sabah politics. GRS is also facing the thorny issue of whether to accept the newly formed Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (Parti KDM), which was formed by former Warisan vice president Datuk Peter Anthony.

In case Umno quits the GRS government, Hajiji and Bersatu need the support of as many assemblymen as they can get, and Parti KDM has two.

But PBS has cautioned GRS not to rush into accepting Parti KDM. The political mathematics to PBS’s cautious approach to Parti KDM is simple: If it is accepted into GRS, PBS will have to give up the Melalap and Limbahau seats, which Parti KDM assemblymen won on the Warisan ticket. So if GRS accepts Parti KDM, it might lose its founding member, PBS.

GRS is the latest coalition party in Malaysia. It has yet to be tested in an election. And Sabah politics is as fluid as the Kinabatangan River, the second-longest in Malaysia.

The big question is: will GRS still be “alive” when GE15 comes around? ANN

Sabah Bersatu brushes off talk of defections, says fueled by those who fear GRS

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah chapter of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is intact amid political whispers that some of its elected representatives might be leaving the party to chart their own political course. Sabah Bersatu deputy chairman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun brushed aside such talk sparked by groups who were worried about the establishment of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition. Masidi noted that names being spread on social media involving Sabah Bersatu personalities were those strongly in support of the registration of GRS, which was formally registered two weeks ago. “To my knowledge, they (those names being mentioned) are some of the strongest proponents of GRS. Perhaps those spreading rumours felt threatened by GRS,” he said Sunday (March 20) when asked about the speculation. The four-party GRS, headed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is Sabah Bersatu chairman, also includes Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Sabah STAR and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP). The coalition’s registration was officially announced on Friday (March 18). “A new party is being formed practically every other month in Malaysia. Apparently, Malaysians not only like to party, but also to form parties. “This a democratic country, people are free to leave their existing party and join any other parties or form a new one,” Masidi, who is GRS secretary-general, said when asked if there were any moves by some (Sabah Bersatu) assemblymen to start up a new party. Political chatter claimed that some Sabah Bersatu assemblymen were planning to return to Umno, especially after the Melaka and Johor state election results that saw Bersatu faring poorly. Masidi said that by being a member of GRS, Sabah Bersatu was localised. “By implication, GRS has already ‘localised’ Sabah Bersatu,” he said when asked if there were plans to localise Sabah Bersatu. He reiterated that Sabah Bersatu has always operated with a high degree of autonomy. “Nothing has changed, Sabah Bersatu has been given lots of leeway to operate on its own since day one. The headquarters acknowledges that Sabah Bersatu knows the ground better and should be allowed to operate in its way with minimum supervision from the Centre. “And their confidence has been proven to be well-founded as Sabah Bersatu is now the biggest (in terms of membership and number of branches) Bersatu chapter in the whole country,” he added. GRS currently has 31 of the 78 state assembly seats from the four parties under the coalition, while it is allied with 21 assemblymen from Sabah Umno-Barisan (16 seats), Parti KDM (two seats), PAS (one seat) and two Independents who did not come under the coalition’s umbrella. Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said that Umno would continue to work with GRS, a loose coalition of nine parties that toppled the Warisan Plus government led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal in the 2020 snap state elections. Bersatu spread its wings to Sabah in April 2019 when it took in Sabah Umno leaders, assemblymen and MPs that crippled Umno in Sabah and also saw Bung take over the state party’s helm. Following the fall of the national Pakatan Harapan government in early 2020, Bersatu, together with Umno and other local parties, forged the GRS coalition to take over the state government in a snap election in September 2020. Shafie called for the snap elections when former Barisan chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman attempted to take back the state government through a spate of defections in July 2020. ANN

ANN

.