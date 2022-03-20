GUAN ENG SAYS IT AGAIN – IN FRONT OF THE DESPERATE FACES OF ANWAR & AMANAH – ‘IF WE ARE STABBED IN THE BACK ONCE, SHAME ON THEM. IF WE ALLOW THEM TO STAB US IN THE BACK A SECOND TIME, SHAME ON US’ – ONLY FOOLISH ‘TIN KOSONGS’ COULD BELIEVE ‘SWEET WHISPERS’ & ‘PM PROMISES’ BLOWN BY EQUALLY DESPERATE CARTELS IN PN – WHICH INCLUDE THE NOTORIOUS AZMIN & MUHYIDDIN CARTELS KNOWN FOR THEIR TREACHERY

DAP will not work with Perikatan, says Guan Eng

DAP will not work with the Perikatan Nasional, a coalition that was formed on the back of Pakatan Harapan’s ousting in 2020, said Lim Guan Eng.

“If we are stabbed in the back once, shame on them. If we allow them to stab us in the back a second time, shame on us,” said the DAP secretary-general during his policy speech at the 17th DAP Congress in Shah Alam today.

He said PN, which was formed after the Sheraton Move, had robbed PH in 2020.

“This rightful mandate of PH was robbed in early 2020 from the people by the treachery of opportunistic MPs that were offered positions and funds. For this reason, we will not work with the PN that betrayed us.”

PH chairman and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and PKR adviser Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau were also present.

Bersatu’s pullout from PH in 2020 caused the PH government to collapse.

Bersatu, led by Muhyiddin Yassin, joined forces with a group of PKR defectors to form the PN government with then opposition parties, Umno and PAS.

The move is referred to as the “Sheraton Move” as the conspirators had gathered at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya the night before the government was ousted.

In today’s press conference, Lim said PH would work with other parties in GE15.

“But that is among other opposition parties. Perikatan is not an opposition party,” said the former finance minister when asked to clarify his policy speech.

He said it was dangerous to work with a backstabber.

“What guarantees are there that it will not happen again?”

On whether Pejuang was among the parties that PH would work with, Lim said the two parties had different objectives.

“But I really don’t want to comment on it. But we want to see if we can get together again.”